Vodacom hikes contract prices — All the details

Vodacom will increase subscription prices across numerous Red tariff plans from 1 April 2023.

The announcement comes after MTN and Telkom also revealed price hikes on several of their products in the past few days.

Vodacom explained it had faced a range of challenges that impacted it financially.

These factors included increased battery theft, base station vandalism, and a challenging economic climate with inflation, exchange rate pressures, and intensified load-shedding.

The average increase across all contract and month-to-month tariff plans will be 6.7%.

However, because there were no price changes to handset instalments or any value-added service, the average increase in bill totals would be 4.2%.

In addition, the operator has also added 20% more anytime data to the plans that are getting a price hike.

That means a plan that previously came with 500MB of data will now get an additional 100MB, a 1GB plan will get an extra 200MB, a 2GB plan will get 400MB more, and so on.

Vodacom said that any customer who took up one of these plans between January and March 2023 would receive a 3-month grace period, where Vodacom would apply a discount at its “own discretion”.

As a result, the operator said their price increases would only come into effect from 1 June 2023.

The tables below summarise the price changes on all of Vodacom’s Red tariff plans for 2023.

RED Integrated Plans Current Price Plan Name New Price Plan Name Current Price New Price RED 500MB 50min RED 600MB 50min R199.00 R215.00 RED 1GB 100min RED 1.2GB 100min R293.00 R315.00 RED 2GB 100min RED 2.4GB 100min R355.99 R380.50 RED 1GB 200min RED 1.2GB 200min R355.99 R380.00 RED 3GB 100min RED 3.6GB 100min R440.00 R470.50 RED 2GB 200min RED 2.4GB 200min R440.00 R470.00 RED 1GB 400min RED 1.2GB 400min R514.00 R549.50 RED 3GB 200min RED 3.6GB 200min R514.00 R549.50 RED 2GB 400min RED 2.4GB 400min R598.00 R640.00 RED 5GB 100min RED 6GB 100min R598.00 R639.50 RED 1GB 600min RED 1.2GB 600min R671.00 R717.50 RED 5GB 200min RED 6GB 200min R671.00 R720.00 RED 3GB 400min RED 3.6GB 400min R671.00 R717.50 RED 2GB 600min RED 2.4GB 600min R755.00 R807.50 RED 10GB 100min RED 12GB 100min R755.00 R807.50 RED 3GB 600min RED 3.6GB 600min R829.00 R890.00 RED 10GB 200min RED 12GB 200min R829.00 R890.00 RED 5GB 400min RED 6GB 400min R829.00 R887.00 RED 1GB 800min RED 1.2GB 800min R829.00 R887.00 RED 2GB 800min RED 2.4GB 800min R913.00 R976.50 RED 10GB 400min RED 12GB 400min R986.00 R1,055.00 RED 3GB 800min RED 3.6GB 800min R986.00 R1,055.00 RED 5GB 600min RED 6GB 600min R986.00 R1,055.00 RED 10GB 600min RED 12GB 600min R1,144.00 R1,224.00 RED 5GB 800min RED 6GB 800min R1,144.00 R1,225.00 RED 10GB 800min RED 12GB 800min R1,301.00 R1,392.00 RED VIP 15GB Unlimited RED VIP 20GB Unlimited R1,889.00 R2,021.00 RED VIP 30GB Unlimited RED VIP 40GB Unlimited R2,414.00 R2,585.00 RED VIP 100GB Unlimited RED VIP 120GB Unlimited R3,044.00 R3,257.00

TopUp RED Integrated Price plans Current Price Plan Name New Price Plan Name Current Price New Price RED 500MB 50min TopUp RED 600MB 50min TopUp R209.00 R225.00 RED 1GB 100min TopUp RED 1.2GB 100min TopUp R325.00 R349.,00 RED 1GB 200min TopUp RED 1.2GB 200min TopUp R388.00 R415.00 RED 2GB 100min Top Up RED 2.4GB 100min Top Up R388.00 R415.00 RED 2GB 200min TopUp RED 2.4GB 200min TopUp R471.99 R505.00 RED 3GB 100min Top Up RED 3.6GB 100min Top Up R471.99 R505.00 RED 1GB 400min TopUp RED 1.2GB 400min TopUp R545.00 R583.00 RED 3GB 200min TopUp RED 3,6GB 200min TopUp R545.00 R583,00 RED 2GB 400min TopUp RED 2,4GB 400min TopUp R629.00 R673,00 RED 5GB 100min Top Up RED 6GB 100min Top Up R629.00 R673,00 RED 3GB 400min TopUp RED 3.6GB 400min TopUp R703.00 R752,00 RED 1GB 600min TopUp RED 1.2GB 600min TopUp R703.00 R752,00 RED 5GB 200min TopUp RED 6GB 200min TopUp R723.99 R777,00 RED 2GB 600min TopUp RED 2.4GB 600min TopUp R787.00 R842,00 RED 10GB 100min Top Up RED 12GB 100min Top Up R787.00 R842,00 RED 3GB 600min TopUp RED 3.6GB 600min TopUp R860.00 R920,00 RED 5GB 400min TopUp RED 6GB 400min TopUp R881.00 R942,50 RED 10GB 200min TopUp RED 12GB 200min TopUp R881.00 R945,00 RED 1GB 800min Top Up RED 1.2GB 800min Top Up R881.00 R942,50 RED 2GB 800min Top-Up RED 2.4GB 800min Top-Up R965.00 R1 032,50 RED 10GB 400min TopUp RED 12GB 400min TopUp R1,039.00 R1 111,50 RED 5GB 600min TopUp RED 6GB 600min TopUp R1,039.00 R1 111,50 RED 3GB 800min Top Up RED 3.6GB 800min Top Up R1,039.00 R1 111,50 RED 10GB 600min TopUp RED 12GB 600min TopUp R1,196.00 R1 279,50 RED 5GB 800min TopUp RED 6GB 800min TopUp R1,249.00 R1 336,00 RED 10GB 800min – TopUp RED 12GB 800min – TopUp R1,406.00 R1,504.00