Vodacom hikes contract prices — All the details

1 March 2023

Vodacom will increase subscription prices across numerous Red tariff plans from 1 April 2023.

The announcement comes after MTN and Telkom also revealed price hikes on several of their products in the past few days.

Vodacom explained it had faced a range of challenges that impacted it financially.

These factors included increased battery theft, base station vandalism, and a challenging economic climate with inflation, exchange rate pressures, and intensified load-shedding.

The average increase across all contract and month-to-month tariff plans will be 6.7%.

However, because there were no price changes to handset instalments or any value-added service, the average increase in bill totals would be 4.2%.

In addition, the operator has also added 20% more anytime data to the plans that are getting a price hike.

That means a plan that previously came with 500MB of data will now get an additional 100MB,  a 1GB plan will get an extra 200MB, a 2GB plan will get 400MB more, and so on.

Vodacom said that any customer who took up one of these plans between January and March 2023 would receive a 3-month grace period, where Vodacom would apply a discount at its “own discretion”.

As a result, the operator said their price increases would only come into effect from 1 June 2023.

The tables below summarise the price changes on all of Vodacom’s Red tariff plans for 2023.

RED Integrated Plans
Current Price Plan Name New Price Plan Name Current Price New Price

RED 500MB 50min

RED 600MB 50min

R199.00

R215.00

RED 1GB 100min

RED 1.2GB 100min

R293.00

R315.00

RED 2GB 100min

RED 2.4GB 100min

R355.99

R380.50

RED 1GB 200min

RED 1.2GB 200min

R355.99

R380.00

RED 3GB 100min

RED 3.6GB 100min

R440.00

R470.50

RED 2GB 200min

RED 2.4GB 200min

R440.00

R470.00

RED 1GB 400min

RED 1.2GB 400min

R514.00

R549.50

RED 3GB 200min

RED 3.6GB 200min

R514.00

R549.50

RED 2GB 400min

RED 2.4GB 400min

R598.00

R640.00

RED 5GB 100min

RED 6GB 100min

R598.00

R639.50

RED 1GB 600min

RED 1.2GB 600min

R671.00

R717.50

RED 5GB 200min

RED 6GB 200min

R671.00

R720.00

RED 3GB 400min

RED 3.6GB 400min

R671.00

R717.50

RED 2GB 600min

RED 2.4GB 600min

R755.00

R807.50

RED 10GB 100min

RED 12GB 100min

R755.00

R807.50

RED 3GB 600min

RED 3.6GB 600min

R829.00

R890.00

RED 10GB 200min

RED 12GB 200min

R829.00

R890.00

RED 5GB 400min

RED 6GB 400min

R829.00

R887.00

RED 1GB 800min

RED 1.2GB 800min

R829.00

R887.00

RED 2GB 800min

RED 2.4GB 800min

R913.00

R976.50

RED 10GB 400min

RED 12GB 400min

R986.00

R1,055.00

RED 3GB 800min

RED 3.6GB 800min

R986.00

R1,055.00

RED 5GB 600min

RED 6GB 600min

R986.00

R1,055.00

RED 10GB 600min

RED 12GB 600min

R1,144.00

R1,224.00

RED 5GB 800min

RED 6GB 800min

R1,144.00

R1,225.00

RED 10GB 800min

RED 12GB 800min

R1,301.00

R1,392.00

RED VIP 15GB Unlimited

RED VIP 20GB Unlimited

R1,889.00

R2,021.00

RED VIP 30GB Unlimited

RED VIP 40GB Unlimited

R2,414.00

R2,585.00

RED VIP 100GB Unlimited

RED VIP 120GB Unlimited

R3,044.00

R3,257.00

 

TopUp RED Integrated Price plans
Current Price Plan Name New Price Plan Name Current Price New Price

RED 500MB 50min TopUp

RED 600MB 50min TopUp

R209.00

R225.00

RED 1GB 100min TopUp

RED 1.2GB 100min TopUp

R325.00

R349.,00

RED 1GB 200min TopUp

RED 1.2GB 200min TopUp

R388.00

R415.00

RED 2GB 100min Top Up

RED 2.4GB 100min Top Up

R388.00

R415.00

RED 2GB 200min TopUp

RED 2.4GB 200min TopUp

R471.99

R505.00

RED 3GB 100min Top Up

RED 3.6GB 100min Top Up

R471.99

R505.00

RED 1GB 400min TopUp

RED 1.2GB 400min TopUp

R545.00

R583.00

RED 3GB 200min TopUp

RED 3,6GB 200min TopUp

R545.00

R583,00

RED 2GB 400min TopUp

RED 2,4GB 400min TopUp

R629.00

R673,00

RED 5GB 100min Top Up

RED 6GB 100min Top Up

R629.00

R673,00

RED 3GB 400min TopUp

RED 3.6GB 400min TopUp

R703.00

R752,00

RED 1GB 600min TopUp

RED 1.2GB 600min TopUp

R703.00

R752,00

RED 5GB 200min TopUp

RED 6GB 200min TopUp

R723.99

R777,00

RED 2GB 600min TopUp

RED 2.4GB 600min TopUp

R787.00

R842,00

RED 10GB 100min Top Up

RED 12GB 100min Top Up

R787.00

R842,00

RED 3GB 600min TopUp

RED 3.6GB 600min TopUp

R860.00

R920,00

RED 5GB 400min TopUp

RED 6GB 400min TopUp

R881.00

R942,50

RED 10GB 200min TopUp

RED 12GB 200min TopUp

R881.00

R945,00

RED 1GB 800min Top Up

RED 1.2GB 800min Top Up

R881.00

R942,50

RED 2GB 800min Top-Up

RED 2.4GB 800min Top-Up

R965.00

R1 032,50

RED 10GB 400min TopUp

RED 12GB 400min TopUp

R1,039.00

R1 111,50

RED 5GB 600min TopUp

RED 6GB 600min TopUp

R1,039.00

R1 111,50

RED 3GB 800min Top Up

RED 3.6GB 800min Top Up

R1,039.00

R1 111,50

RED 10GB 600min TopUp

RED 12GB 600min TopUp

R1,196.00

R1 279,50

RED 5GB 800min TopUp

RED 6GB 800min TopUp

R1,249.00

R1 336,00

RED 10GB 800min – TopUp

RED 12GB 800min – TopUp

R1,406.00

R1,504.00
Legacy Contract RED Integrated Price plans
Current Price Plan Name New Price Plan Name Current Price New Price

AllDay 100 M

AllDay 100 M

R101.00

R108.00

Blackberry Email BES M

Blackberry Email BES M

R201.00

R215.00

Blackberry Talk 100 BES M

Blackberry Talk 100 BES M

R353.00

R377.50

Blackberry Talk 240 BES

Blackberry Talk 240 BES

R499.34

R534.00

MyRed 500MB 50min

MyRed 600MB 50min

R135.00

R144.00

MyRed 500MB

MyRed 600MB

R167.00

R178.50

MyRed 1GB Unlimited

MyRed 1.2GB Unlimited

R913.00

R976.50

MyRed 2GB Unlimited

MyRed 2.4GB Unlimited

R975.99

R1,044.00

MyRed 3GB Unlimited

MyRed 3.6GB Unlimited

R1,049.00

R1,122.00

MyRed 5GB Unlimited

MyRed 6GB Unlimited

R1,186.00

R1,269.00

MyRed VIP 20GB

MyRed VIP 24GB

R1,784,00

R1,908.50

Red Advantage

Red Advantage

R1,102.00

R1,179.00

Red Advantage Month to Month

Red Advantage Month to Month

R1,102.00

R1,179.00

RED SELECT+

RED Select+

R1,102.00

R1 179,00

RED SELECT+ MONTH TO MONTH

RED Select+ Month to Month

R1,102.00

R1 179,00

Red Classic+

Red Classic+

R1,206.99

R1 291.00

Red Classic+ Month to Month

Red Classic+ Month to Month

R1,206.99

R1,291.00

RED VIP 10GB Unlimited

RED VIP 12GB Unlimited

R1,364.00

R1,459.00

Red Classic+

RED Classic+

R1,427.00

R1,526.50

Red Classic+ Month to Month

RED Classic+ Month to Month

R1,427.00

R1,526.50

Red Premium

Red Premium

R1,763.00

R1,886.00

Red Premium Month to Month

Red Premium Month to Month

R1,763.00

R1,886.00

RED PREMIUM +

RED Premium+

R1,868.00

R1,998.50

RED PREMIUM +

Red Premium+

R1,868.00

R1,998.50

RED PREMIUM + MONTH TO MONTH

RED Premium+ Month to Month

R1,868.00

R1,998.50

RED PREMIUM + MONTH TO MONTH

Red Premium+ Month to Month

R1,868.00

R1,998.50

RED VIP 25GB Unlimited

RED VIP 30GB Unlimited

R1,889.00

R2,021.00

RED VIP +

RED VIP+

R2,309,00

R2,470.50

RED VIP +

Red VIP+

R2,309.00

R2,470.50

RED VIP + MONTH TO MONTH

RED VIP+ Month to Month

R2,309.00

R2,470.50

RED VIP + MONTH TO MONTH

Red VIP+ Month to Month

R2,309.00

R2,470.50

RED VIP 100GB Unlimited

RED VIP 120GB Unlimited

R2,518.99

R2,695.00

RED Data 6GB

RED Data 7.2GB

R766.00

R819.50

Red More Data 10GB

Red More Data 12GB

R1,102.00

R1,179.00

RED Data 25GB

RED Data 30GB

R1,742.00

R1,863.50

RED Data 50GB

RED Data 60GB

R2,287.99

R2,448.00

Smart Data 1GB

Smart Data 1.2GB

R293.00

R313.50

Smart Data 2GB

Smart Data 2.4GB

R430.00

R460.00

Smart Data 4GB

Smart Data 4.8GB

R569.00

R608.50

Smart More Data 2GB

Smart More Data 2.4GB

R388.00

R415.00

Smart More Data 4GB

Smart More Data 4.8GB

R607.99

R650.50

Smart More Data 6GB

Smart More Data 7.2GB

R766.00

R819.50

SMART XS+

Smart XS+

R188.00

R201.00

SMART XS+ MONTH TO MONTH

Smart XS+ Month to Month

R188.00

R201.00

Smart S SIM-only

Smart S SIM-only

R230.00

R246.00

SMART S+

Smart S+

R325.00

R347.50

SMART S + MONTH TO MONTH

Smart S+ Month to Month

R325.00

R347.50

Smart M SIM-only

Smart M SIM-only

R346.00

R370.00

Smart M Month to Month

Smart M Month to Month

R346.00

R370.00

SMART M+

Smart M+

R545.00

R583.00

SMART M + MONTH TO MONTH

Smart M+ Month to Month

R545.00

R583.00

Smart L SIM-only

Smart L SIM-only

R586.99

R628.00

Smart L Month to Month

Smart L Month to Month

R586.99

R628.00

SMART L+

Smart L+

R797.00

R852.50

SMART L + MONTH TO MONTH

Smart L+ Month to Month

R797.00

R852.50

Smart XL SIM-only

Smart XL SIM-only

R818.00

R875.00
Legacy TopUp RED Integrated Price plans
Current Price Plan Name New Price Plan Name Current Price New Price

NXT LVL Smart

NXT LVL Smart

R139.00

R148.50

NXT LVL Smart 24 Months

NXT LVL Smart 24 Months

R240.99

R257.50

MyRed 1GB Unlimited TopUp

MyRed 1.2GB Unlimited TopUp

R934,00

R999.00

MyRed 2GB Unlimited TopUp

MyRed 2.4GB Unlimited TopUp

R1,007.00

R1,077.00

MyRed 3GB Unlimited TopUp

MyRed 3.6GB Unlimited TopUp

R1,081.00

R1,156.50

MyRed 5GB Unlimited TopUp

MyRed 6GB Unlimited TopUp

R1,217.00

R1,302.00

RED Select Top Up+ Month to Month

RED Select Top Up+ Month to Month

R1,149.00

R1,229.00

RED Select Top Up+

RED Select Top Up+

R1,206.99

R1,291.00

RED VIP 10GB Top Up Unlimited

RED VIP 12GB Top Up Unlimited

R1 396,00

R1 493,50

RED VIP 25GB Top Up Unlimited

RED VIP 30GB Top Up Unlimited

R1,920.99

R2,055.00

RED VIP 100GB Top Up Unlimited

RED VIP 120GB Top Up Unlimited

R2,551.00

R2,729.50

RED Top Up Data 6GB

RED Top Up Data 7.2GB

R829.00

R887,00

Smart Top Up Data 1GB

Smart Top Up Data 1.2GB

R325.00

R347.50

Smart Top Up Data 2GB

Smart Top Up Data 2.4GB

R482.00

R515.50

Smart Top Up Data 4GB

Smart Top Up Data 4.8GB

R650.00

R695.50

Smart Top Up XS+ Month to Month

Smart Top Up XS+ Month to Month

R189.00

R202.00

Smart Top Up XS+

Smart Top Up XS+

R199.00

R212.50

Smart Top Up S+ Month to Month

Smart Top Up S+ Month to Month

R339.00

R362.50

Smart Top Up S+

Smart Top Up S+

R355.99

R380.50

Smart Top Up M+ Month to Month

Smart Top Up M+ Month to Month

R549.00

R587.00

Smart Top Up M+

Smart Top Up M+

R577.00

R617.00

Smart Top Up L+ Month to Month

Smart Top Up L+ Month to Month

R789.00

R844.00

Smart Top Up L+

Smart Top Up L+

R829.00

R887.00

Now read: MTN cracks down on illegal SIM cards

Share your thoughts: Vodacom hikes contract prices — Al…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Vodacom hikes contract prices — All the details