Vodacom hikes contract prices — All the details

Vodacom will increase subscription prices across numerous Red tariff plans from 1 April 2023.
The announcement comes after MTN and Telkom also revealed price hikes on several of their products in the past few days.
Vodacom explained it had faced a range of challenges that impacted it financially.
These factors included increased battery theft, base station vandalism, and a challenging economic climate with inflation, exchange rate pressures, and intensified load-shedding.
The average increase across all contract and month-to-month tariff plans will be 6.7%.
However, because there were no price changes to handset instalments or any value-added service, the average increase in bill totals would be 4.2%.
In addition, the operator has also added 20% more anytime data to the plans that are getting a price hike.
That means a plan that previously came with 500MB of data will now get an additional 100MB, a 1GB plan will get an extra 200MB, a 2GB plan will get 400MB more, and so on.
Vodacom said that any customer who took up one of these plans between January and March 2023 would receive a 3-month grace period, where Vodacom would apply a discount at its “own discretion”.
As a result, the operator said their price increases would only come into effect from 1 June 2023.
The tables below summarise the price changes on all of Vodacom’s Red tariff plans for 2023.
|RED Integrated Plans
|Current Price Plan Name
|New Price Plan Name
|Current Price
|New Price
|
RED 500MB 50min
|
RED 600MB 50min
|
R199.00
|
R215.00
|
RED 1GB 100min
|
RED 1.2GB 100min
|
R293.00
|
R315.00
|
RED 2GB 100min
|
RED 2.4GB 100min
|
R355.99
|
R380.50
|
RED 1GB 200min
|
RED 1.2GB 200min
|
R355.99
|
R380.00
|
RED 3GB 100min
|
RED 3.6GB 100min
|
R440.00
|
R470.50
|
RED 2GB 200min
|
RED 2.4GB 200min
|
R440.00
|
R470.00
|
RED 1GB 400min
|
RED 1.2GB 400min
|
R514.00
|
R549.50
|
RED 3GB 200min
|
RED 3.6GB 200min
|
R514.00
|
R549.50
|
RED 2GB 400min
|
RED 2.4GB 400min
|
R598.00
|
R640.00
|
RED 5GB 100min
|
RED 6GB 100min
|
R598.00
|
R639.50
|
RED 1GB 600min
|
RED 1.2GB 600min
|
R671.00
|
R717.50
|
RED 5GB 200min
|
RED 6GB 200min
|
R671.00
|
R720.00
|
RED 3GB 400min
|
RED 3.6GB 400min
|
R671.00
|
R717.50
|
RED 2GB 600min
|
RED 2.4GB 600min
|
R755.00
|
R807.50
|
RED 10GB 100min
|
RED 12GB 100min
|
R755.00
|
R807.50
|
RED 3GB 600min
|
RED 3.6GB 600min
|
R829.00
|
R890.00
|
RED 10GB 200min
|
RED 12GB 200min
|
R829.00
|
R890.00
|
RED 5GB 400min
|
RED 6GB 400min
|
R829.00
|
R887.00
|
RED 1GB 800min
|
RED 1.2GB 800min
|
R829.00
|
R887.00
|
RED 2GB 800min
|
RED 2.4GB 800min
|
R913.00
|
R976.50
|
RED 10GB 400min
|
RED 12GB 400min
|
R986.00
|
R1,055.00
|
RED 3GB 800min
|
RED 3.6GB 800min
|
R986.00
|
R1,055.00
|
RED 5GB 600min
|
RED 6GB 600min
|
R986.00
|
R1,055.00
|
RED 10GB 600min
|
RED 12GB 600min
|
R1,144.00
|
R1,224.00
|
RED 5GB 800min
|
RED 6GB 800min
|
R1,144.00
|
R1,225.00
|
RED 10GB 800min
|
RED 12GB 800min
|
R1,301.00
|
R1,392.00
|
RED VIP 15GB Unlimited
|
RED VIP 20GB Unlimited
|
R1,889.00
|
R2,021.00
|
RED VIP 30GB Unlimited
|
RED VIP 40GB Unlimited
|
R2,414.00
|
R2,585.00
|
RED VIP 100GB Unlimited
|
RED VIP 120GB Unlimited
|
R3,044.00
|
R3,257.00
|TopUp RED Integrated Price plans
|Current Price Plan Name
|New Price Plan Name
|Current Price
|New Price
|
RED 500MB 50min TopUp
|
RED 600MB 50min TopUp
|
R209.00
|
R225.00
|
RED 1GB 100min TopUp
|
RED 1.2GB 100min TopUp
|
R325.00
|
R349.,00
|
RED 1GB 200min TopUp
|
RED 1.2GB 200min TopUp
|
R388.00
|
R415.00
|
RED 2GB 100min Top Up
|
RED 2.4GB 100min Top Up
|
R388.00
|
R415.00
|
RED 2GB 200min TopUp
|
RED 2.4GB 200min TopUp
|
R471.99
|
R505.00
|
RED 3GB 100min Top Up
|
RED 3.6GB 100min Top Up
|
R471.99
|
R505.00
|
RED 1GB 400min TopUp
|
RED 1.2GB 400min TopUp
|
R545.00
|
R583.00
|
RED 3GB 200min TopUp
|
RED 3,6GB 200min TopUp
|
R545.00
|
R583,00
|
RED 2GB 400min TopUp
|
RED 2,4GB 400min TopUp
|
R629.00
|
R673,00
|
RED 5GB 100min Top Up
|
RED 6GB 100min Top Up
|
R629.00
|
R673,00
|
RED 3GB 400min TopUp
|
RED 3.6GB 400min TopUp
|
R703.00
|
R752,00
|
RED 1GB 600min TopUp
|
RED 1.2GB 600min TopUp
|
R703.00
|
R752,00
|
RED 5GB 200min TopUp
|
RED 6GB 200min TopUp
|
R723.99
|
R777,00
|
RED 2GB 600min TopUp
|
RED 2.4GB 600min TopUp
|
R787.00
|
R842,00
|
RED 10GB 100min Top Up
|
RED 12GB 100min Top Up
|
R787.00
|
R842,00
|
RED 3GB 600min TopUp
|
RED 3.6GB 600min TopUp
|
R860.00
|
R920,00
|
RED 5GB 400min TopUp
|
RED 6GB 400min TopUp
|
R881.00
|
R942,50
|
RED 10GB 200min TopUp
|
RED 12GB 200min TopUp
|
R881.00
|
R945,00
|
RED 1GB 800min Top Up
|
RED 1.2GB 800min Top Up
|
R881.00
|
R942,50
|
RED 2GB 800min Top-Up
|
RED 2.4GB 800min Top-Up
|
R965.00
|
R1 032,50
|
RED 10GB 400min TopUp
|
RED 12GB 400min TopUp
|
R1,039.00
|
R1 111,50
|
RED 5GB 600min TopUp
|
RED 6GB 600min TopUp
|
R1,039.00
|
R1 111,50
|
RED 3GB 800min Top Up
|
RED 3.6GB 800min Top Up
|
R1,039.00
|
R1 111,50
|
RED 10GB 600min TopUp
|
RED 12GB 600min TopUp
|
R1,196.00
|
R1 279,50
|
RED 5GB 800min TopUp
|
RED 6GB 800min TopUp
|
R1,249.00
|
R1 336,00
|
RED 10GB 800min – TopUp
|
RED 12GB 800min – TopUp
|
R1,406.00
|
R1,504.00
|Legacy Contract RED Integrated Price plans
|Current Price Plan Name
|New Price Plan Name
|Current Price
|New Price
|
AllDay 100 M
|
AllDay 100 M
|
R101.00
|
R108.00
|
Blackberry Email BES M
|
Blackberry Email BES M
|
R201.00
|
R215.00
|
Blackberry Talk 100 BES M
|
Blackberry Talk 100 BES M
|
R353.00
|
R377.50
|
Blackberry Talk 240 BES
|
Blackberry Talk 240 BES
|
R499.34
|
R534.00
|
MyRed 500MB 50min
|
MyRed 600MB 50min
|
R135.00
|
R144.00
|
MyRed 500MB
|
MyRed 600MB
|
R167.00
|
R178.50
|
MyRed 1GB Unlimited
|
MyRed 1.2GB Unlimited
|
R913.00
|
R976.50
|
MyRed 2GB Unlimited
|
MyRed 2.4GB Unlimited
|
R975.99
|
R1,044.00
|
MyRed 3GB Unlimited
|
MyRed 3.6GB Unlimited
|
R1,049.00
|
R1,122.00
|
MyRed 5GB Unlimited
|
MyRed 6GB Unlimited
|
R1,186.00
|
R1,269.00
|
MyRed VIP 20GB
|
MyRed VIP 24GB
|
R1,784,00
|
R1,908.50
|
Red Advantage
|
Red Advantage
|
R1,102.00
|
R1,179.00
|
Red Advantage Month to Month
|
Red Advantage Month to Month
|
R1,102.00
|
R1,179.00
|
RED SELECT+
|
RED Select+
|
R1,102.00
|
R1 179,00
|
RED SELECT+ MONTH TO MONTH
|
RED Select+ Month to Month
|
R1,102.00
|
R1 179,00
|
Red Classic+
|
Red Classic+
|
R1,206.99
|
R1 291.00
|
Red Classic+ Month to Month
|
Red Classic+ Month to Month
|
R1,206.99
|
R1,291.00
|
RED VIP 10GB Unlimited
|
RED VIP 12GB Unlimited
|
R1,364.00
|
R1,459.00
|
Red Classic+
|
RED Classic+
|
R1,427.00
|
R1,526.50
|
Red Classic+ Month to Month
|
RED Classic+ Month to Month
|
R1,427.00
|
R1,526.50
|
Red Premium
|
Red Premium
|
R1,763.00
|
R1,886.00
|
Red Premium Month to Month
|
Red Premium Month to Month
|
R1,763.00
|
R1,886.00
|
RED PREMIUM +
|
RED Premium+
|
R1,868.00
|
R1,998.50
|
RED PREMIUM +
|
Red Premium+
|
R1,868.00
|
R1,998.50
|
RED PREMIUM + MONTH TO MONTH
|
RED Premium+ Month to Month
|
R1,868.00
|
R1,998.50
|
RED PREMIUM + MONTH TO MONTH
|
Red Premium+ Month to Month
|
R1,868.00
|
R1,998.50
|
RED VIP 25GB Unlimited
|
RED VIP 30GB Unlimited
|
R1,889.00
|
R2,021.00
|
RED VIP +
|
RED VIP+
|
R2,309,00
|
R2,470.50
|
RED VIP +
|
Red VIP+
|
R2,309.00
|
R2,470.50
|
RED VIP + MONTH TO MONTH
|
RED VIP+ Month to Month
|
R2,309.00
|
R2,470.50
|
RED VIP + MONTH TO MONTH
|
Red VIP+ Month to Month
|
R2,309.00
|
R2,470.50
|
RED VIP 100GB Unlimited
|
RED VIP 120GB Unlimited
|
R2,518.99
|
R2,695.00
|
RED Data 6GB
|
RED Data 7.2GB
|
R766.00
|
R819.50
|
Red More Data 10GB
|
Red More Data 12GB
|
R1,102.00
|
R1,179.00
|
RED Data 25GB
|
RED Data 30GB
|
R1,742.00
|
R1,863.50
|
RED Data 50GB
|
RED Data 60GB
|
R2,287.99
|
R2,448.00
|
Smart Data 1GB
|
Smart Data 1.2GB
|
R293.00
|
R313.50
|
Smart Data 2GB
|
Smart Data 2.4GB
|
R430.00
|
R460.00
|
Smart Data 4GB
|
Smart Data 4.8GB
|
R569.00
|
R608.50
|
Smart More Data 2GB
|
Smart More Data 2.4GB
|
R388.00
|
R415.00
|
Smart More Data 4GB
|
Smart More Data 4.8GB
|
R607.99
|
R650.50
|
Smart More Data 6GB
|
Smart More Data 7.2GB
|
R766.00
|
R819.50
|
SMART XS+
|
Smart XS+
|
R188.00
|
R201.00
|
SMART XS+ MONTH TO MONTH
|
Smart XS+ Month to Month
|
R188.00
|
R201.00
|
Smart S SIM-only
|
Smart S SIM-only
|
R230.00
|
R246.00
|
SMART S+
|
Smart S+
|
R325.00
|
R347.50
|
SMART S + MONTH TO MONTH
|
Smart S+ Month to Month
|
R325.00
|
R347.50
|
Smart M SIM-only
|
Smart M SIM-only
|
R346.00
|
R370.00
|
Smart M Month to Month
|
Smart M Month to Month
|
R346.00
|
R370.00
|
SMART M+
|
Smart M+
|
R545.00
|
R583.00
|
SMART M + MONTH TO MONTH
|
Smart M+ Month to Month
|
R545.00
|
R583.00
|
Smart L SIM-only
|
Smart L SIM-only
|
R586.99
|
R628.00
|
Smart L Month to Month
|
Smart L Month to Month
|
R586.99
|
R628.00
|
SMART L+
|
Smart L+
|
R797.00
|
R852.50
|
SMART L + MONTH TO MONTH
|
Smart L+ Month to Month
|
R797.00
|
R852.50
|
Smart XL SIM-only
|
Smart XL SIM-only
|
R818.00
|
R875.00
|Legacy TopUp RED Integrated Price plans
|Current Price Plan Name
|New Price Plan Name
|Current Price
|New Price
|
NXT LVL Smart
|
NXT LVL Smart
|
R139.00
|
R148.50
|
NXT LVL Smart 24 Months
|
NXT LVL Smart 24 Months
|
R240.99
|
R257.50
|
MyRed 1GB Unlimited TopUp
|
MyRed 1.2GB Unlimited TopUp
|
R934,00
|
R999.00
|
MyRed 2GB Unlimited TopUp
|
MyRed 2.4GB Unlimited TopUp
|
R1,007.00
|
R1,077.00
|
MyRed 3GB Unlimited TopUp
|
MyRed 3.6GB Unlimited TopUp
|
R1,081.00
|
R1,156.50
|
MyRed 5GB Unlimited TopUp
|
MyRed 6GB Unlimited TopUp
|
R1,217.00
|
R1,302.00
|
RED Select Top Up+ Month to Month
|
RED Select Top Up+ Month to Month
|
R1,149.00
|
R1,229.00
|
RED Select Top Up+
|
RED Select Top Up+
|
R1,206.99
|
R1,291.00
|
RED VIP 10GB Top Up Unlimited
|
RED VIP 12GB Top Up Unlimited
|
R1 396,00
|
R1 493,50
|
RED VIP 25GB Top Up Unlimited
|
RED VIP 30GB Top Up Unlimited
|
R1,920.99
|
R2,055.00
|
RED VIP 100GB Top Up Unlimited
|
RED VIP 120GB Top Up Unlimited
|
R2,551.00
|
R2,729.50
|
RED Top Up Data 6GB
|
RED Top Up Data 7.2GB
|
R829.00
|
R887,00
|
Smart Top Up Data 1GB
|
Smart Top Up Data 1.2GB
|
R325.00
|
R347.50
|
Smart Top Up Data 2GB
|
Smart Top Up Data 2.4GB
|
R482.00
|
R515.50
|
Smart Top Up Data 4GB
|
Smart Top Up Data 4.8GB
|
R650.00
|
R695.50
|
Smart Top Up XS+ Month to Month
|
Smart Top Up XS+ Month to Month
|
R189.00
|
R202.00
|
Smart Top Up XS+
|
Smart Top Up XS+
|
R199.00
|
R212.50
|
Smart Top Up S+ Month to Month
|
Smart Top Up S+ Month to Month
|
R339.00
|
R362.50
|
Smart Top Up S+
|
Smart Top Up S+
|
R355.99
|
R380.50
|
Smart Top Up M+ Month to Month
|
Smart Top Up M+ Month to Month
|
R549.00
|
R587.00
|
Smart Top Up M+
|
Smart Top Up M+
|
R577.00
|
R617.00
|
Smart Top Up L+ Month to Month
|
Smart Top Up L+ Month to Month
|
R789.00
|
R844.00
|
Smart Top Up L+
|
Smart Top Up L+
|
R829.00
|
R887.00
