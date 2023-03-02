Santam deal to buy MTN device insurance policies gets green light

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve Santam’s proposed acquisition of MTN device insurance policies underwritten by Guardrisk.

According to the Commission, the proposed transaction involves a cell structure, together with certain assets and liabilities pertaining to MTN’s device insurance portfolio.

It recommended that the Tribunal approve the transaction without conditions.

“The primary acquiring firm is Santam. Santam is controlled by Sanlam Limited. Sanlam is not controlled, either directly or indirectly, by any one firm,” the Commission stated.

“Santam is a short-term (non-life) insurer licensed to provide policy benefits under short-term / non-life policies for all classes of business.”

These include corporate, commercial, niche, specialist markets, and personal lines.

The target firm is the MTN device insurance portfolio, which does not control any firm.

“The MTN Portfolio is covered by Guardrisk. Guardrisk is, in turn, a wholly owned subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited. MMI is not controlled, either directly or indirectly, by any one firm,” stated the Commission.

According to the Commission, MTN’s portfolio offers the following personal device insurance products:

All risk cover, which is comprehensive cover for loss, theft and any damage (liquid, physical and screen damage)

Cover for the theft and loss only

Liquid or accidental damage only

Cover for the repair and not a replacement of the insured device

“The Commission found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets,” it said.

“The Commission further found that the proposed transaction does not raise substantial public interest concerns.”

