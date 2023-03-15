Impressive mobile data speeds in South Africa

The latest research by Analytico shows that top mobile speed tests in South Africa are approaching gigabit speeds.

Analytico found the three fastest tests done on each mobile network in South Africa using both Android and iOS devices.

Vodacom took the win on both platforms, with tests nearing gigabit speeds on Android.

The fastest test had a download speed of 969 Mbps and was done with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It was interesting to discover Telkom 5G speed tests performed from the MyBroadband Speed Test App competing with MTN at the top of the list. Telkom currently only offers its 5G network as a fixed wireless access service.

Many of these fastest tests are from networks benchmarking themselves, which explains the ultra-high speeds and tests from services not available to consumers, such as mobile 5G tests on Telkom.

Telkom took second place on Android with a 740 Mbps test using a Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

MTN is close behind with a 709 Mbps test on a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9t.

Analytico noted that MTN generally has higher upload speeds in these top tests than Vodacom and Telkom.

Cell C and Rain make up the bottom end. This is expected, as Cell C does not have a 5G network, and Rain 5G is only offered as a fixed wireless service.

In the Apple camp, the results look similar for Vodacom and MTN, with slightly lower peaks of 744 Mbps and 621 Mbps on an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, respectively.

Telkom takes a big hit, as none of the iPhones tested on 5G, but their LTE-A still packs a punch with a 370 Mbps peak download on an iPhone 13.

Cell C achieved nearly half their peak performance on Apple devices, with an iPhone XR.

Rain barely has any Apple devices testing on their network, and this is shown with a peak speed of 22 Mbps on an iPhone 7 Plus.

Peak Android Speeds Network Device Location Download Upload Latency Vodacom Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra No GPS, CPT server 969.071 67.905 15 Vodacom Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra No GPS, CPT server 951.219 63.449 16 Vodacom Samsung Galaxy S22 De Tuin, Cape Town 886.202 88.679 18 MTN Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Foreshore, Cape Town 709.323 84.866 10 MTN Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Boksburg, Boksburg 661.038 83.973 14 MTN Samsung Galaxy S22 Hennopspark, Centurion 657.591 91.36 18 Telkom Huawei Mate 40 Pro Vanderbijlpark C.E. 2, Vanderbijlpark 739.712 50.634 16 Telkom Huawei Mate 40 Pro Vanderbijlpark C.E. 2, Vanderbijlpark 705.577 49.312 17 Telkom Huawei P40 Airport Park, Germiston 693.608 49.76 10 Cell C Samsung Galaxy S21 South End, Gqeberha 224.649 8.02 50 Cell C Samsung Galaxy S21 South End, Gqeberha 205.416 7.707 59 Cell C Samsung Galaxy S21 Adcockvale, Gqeberha 157.866 8.047 54 Rain Samsung Galaxy S22 Bryanston, Sandton 171.287 30.566 29 Rain Oppo Reno5 Bryanston, Sandton 144.075 27.555 25 Rain Oppo Reno5 Cramerview, Bryanston 139.307 31.615 30 Peak Apple Speeds Network Device Location Download Upload Latency Vodacom iPhone 13 Pro Midrand, Gauteng 744.053 56.823 27 Vodacom iPhone 14 Pro Max No GPS, JHB Server 683.898 75.98 26 Vodacom iPhone 13 Pro Midrand, Gauteng 678.549 60.611 30 MTN iPhone 13 No GPS 621.156 52.34 15 MTN iPhone 13 No GPS 558.966 55.475 16 MTN iPhone 13 Newton Park, Gqeberha 550.409 69.541 24 Telkom iPhone 13 Menlo Park, Pretoria 369.974 15.804 27 Telkom iPhone 14 Plus Randpark Ridge, Randburg 333.786 23.64 29 Telkom iPhone 13 Matroosfontein, Cape Town 270.472 11.589 42 Cell C iPhone XR No GPS 116.381 13.762 50 Cell C iPhone 13 Pro Max No GPS 97.759 18.471 19 Cell C iPhone 12 Pro Illovo, Sandton 94.927 7.603 33 Rain iPhone 7 Plus No GPS 22.216 14.541 42 Rain iPad Pro 12.9 inch 6th Gen Riebeeck Kasteel 16.373 0.372 20 Rain iPhone SE Umhlatuzana, Chatsworth 14.032 6.858 62

