Impressive mobile data speeds in South Africa

The latest research by Analytico shows that top mobile speed tests in South Africa are approaching gigabit speeds.
Analytico found the three fastest tests done on each mobile network in South Africa using both Android and iOS devices.
Vodacom took the win on both platforms, with tests nearing gigabit speeds on Android.
The fastest test had a download speed of 969 Mbps and was done with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
It was interesting to discover Telkom 5G speed tests performed from the MyBroadband Speed Test App competing with MTN at the top of the list. Telkom currently only offers its 5G network as a fixed wireless access service.
Many of these fastest tests are from networks benchmarking themselves, which explains the ultra-high speeds and tests from services not available to consumers, such as mobile 5G tests on Telkom.
Telkom took second place on Android with a 740 Mbps test using a Huawei Mate 40 Pro.
MTN is close behind with a 709 Mbps test on a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9t.
Analytico noted that MTN generally has higher upload speeds in these top tests than Vodacom and Telkom.
Cell C and Rain make up the bottom end. This is expected, as Cell C does not have a 5G network, and Rain 5G is only offered as a fixed wireless service.
In the Apple camp, the results look similar for Vodacom and MTN, with slightly lower peaks of 744 Mbps and 621 Mbps on an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, respectively.
Telkom takes a big hit, as none of the iPhones tested on 5G, but their LTE-A still packs a punch with a 370 Mbps peak download on an iPhone 13.
Cell C achieved nearly half their peak performance on Apple devices, with an iPhone XR.
Rain barely has any Apple devices testing on their network, and this is shown with a peak speed of 22 Mbps on an iPhone 7 Plus.
|Peak Android Speeds
|Network
|Device
|Location
|Download
|Upload
|Latency
|Vodacom
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|No GPS, CPT server
|969.071
|67.905
|15
|Vodacom
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|No GPS, CPT server
|951.219
|63.449
|16
|Vodacom
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|De Tuin, Cape Town
|886.202
|88.679
|18
|MTN
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
|Foreshore, Cape Town
|709.323
|84.866
|10
|MTN
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Boksburg, Boksburg
|661.038
|83.973
|14
|MTN
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|Hennopspark, Centurion
|657.591
|91.36
|18
|Telkom
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
|Vanderbijlpark C.E. 2, Vanderbijlpark
|739.712
|50.634
|16
|Telkom
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
|Vanderbijlpark C.E. 2, Vanderbijlpark
|705.577
|49.312
|17
|Telkom
|Huawei P40
|Airport Park, Germiston
|693.608
|49.76
|10
|Cell C
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|South End, Gqeberha
|224.649
|8.02
|50
|Cell C
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|South End, Gqeberha
|205.416
|7.707
|59
|Cell C
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Adcockvale, Gqeberha
|157.866
|8.047
|54
|Rain
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|Bryanston, Sandton
|171.287
|30.566
|29
|Rain
|Oppo Reno5
|Bryanston, Sandton
|144.075
|27.555
|25
|Rain
|Oppo Reno5
|Cramerview, Bryanston
|139.307
|31.615
|30
|Peak Apple Speeds
|Network
|Device
|Location
|Download
|Upload
|Latency
|Vodacom
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Midrand, Gauteng
|744.053
|56.823
|27
|Vodacom
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|No GPS, JHB Server
|683.898
|75.98
|26
|Vodacom
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Midrand, Gauteng
|678.549
|60.611
|30
|MTN
|iPhone 13
|No GPS
|621.156
|52.34
|15
|MTN
|iPhone 13
|No GPS
|558.966
|55.475
|16
|MTN
|iPhone 13
|Newton Park, Gqeberha
|550.409
|69.541
|24
|Telkom
|iPhone 13
|Menlo Park, Pretoria
|369.974
|15.804
|27
|Telkom
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Randpark Ridge, Randburg
|333.786
|23.64
|29
|Telkom
|iPhone 13
|Matroosfontein, Cape Town
|270.472
|11.589
|42
|Cell C
|iPhone XR
|No GPS
|116.381
|13.762
|50
|Cell C
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|No GPS
|97.759
|18.471
|19
|Cell C
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Illovo, Sandton
|94.927
|7.603
|33
|Rain
|iPhone 7 Plus
|No GPS
|22.216
|14.541
|42
|Rain
|iPad Pro 12.9 inch 6th Gen
|Riebeeck Kasteel
|16.373
|0.372
|20
|Rain
|iPhone SE
|Umhlatuzana, Chatsworth
|14.032
|6.858
|62
