Rain’s R18 billion valuation

African Rainbow Capital (Arc) Investments has released its half-year financial results and announced that it had maintained its 20.25% shareholding of Rain at a R3.635 billion valuation.
Dividing the valuation by Arc’s shareholding shows that the company believes Rain is worth R17.951 billion.
For context, Telkom’s market capitalisation stood at R17.61 billion at publication time.
Arc’s investment in Rain comprises 26.6% of the fund value.
“The industry has been affected by the ongoing load-shedding and battery theft which led to a corresponding increased cost,” Arc stated.
It said this is expected to remain a challenge in the short term.
“Demand has however remained robust and Rain continued to deliver well on both 4G and 5G sales during the period,” said Arc.
It also said Rain is already delivering strong profits and expects this to continue accelerating if current trends persist.
“Rain is on course to achieve an EBITDA of over R2 billion for the year ended February 2023, after considering IFRS 16 adjustments as is industry practice.”
Rain valuation
The table below provides an overview of Arc’s shareholding value and Rain’s total valuation between December 2017 and June 2022.
|Rain valuation by Arc
|Date
|Arc shareholding in Rain
|Arc’s shareholding value
|Rain’s valuation
|December 2017
|20.0%
|R1.892 billion
|R9.460 billion
|June 2018
|20.0%
|R2.114 billion
|R10.570 billion
|December 2018
|20.0%
|R2.330 billion
|R11.650 billion
|June 2019
|20.6%
|R2.508 billion
|R12.175 billion
|December 2019
|20.7%
|R2.712 billion
|R13.101 billion
|June 2020
|20.7%
|R3.111 billion
|R15.029 billion
|December 2020
|20.37%
|R3.493 billion
|R17.148 billion
|June 2021
|20.26%
|R3.314 billion
|R16.357 billion
|December 2021
|20.26%
|R3.372 billion
|R16.644 billion
|June 2022
|20.25%
|R3.635 billion
|R17.951 billion
|December 2022
|20.25%
|R3.635 billion
|R17.951 billion
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.