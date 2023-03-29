Shoprite’s K’nect Mobile slashes prepaid data prices — 1GB for R19.50

Shoprite’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), K’nect Mobile, has reduced the prices of its data bundles by over 35%, meaning it now offers some of the lowest prepaid data rates in the country.

One of the standout options is a 1GB bundle valid for 60 days, priced at R19.50.

For reference, Vodacom and MTN each charge R85 for a 30-day 1GB bundle, while Telkom charges R79.

The caveat is that the bundle is exclusively available when recharging through the Shoprite Money Market account.

However, the retailer charges no monthly fee for this banking product, nor any transaction fee for buying the bundle.

Customers who buy the bundle over the counter at Shoprite, Checkers or Usave, LiquorShop, House & Home, and OK Furniture will pay the standard rate of R39.

A special 2GB bundle is available in-store at the same price, but only on Tuesdays.

The standard prices for Shoprite K’nect bundles start at R3.50 for 30MB and go up to R350 for 20GB.

With a Money Market account, that range drops to between R1.75 and R175.

The tables below summarise the new standard and Money Market account rates for K’nect Mobile data bundles.

K’nect mobile also offers discounted WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok data bundles.

For voice calls, K’nect Mobile charges 50 cents per minute to other numbers on the same network or 99 cents per minute to numbers on other networks.

Checkers and Shoprite’s Xtra Savings rewards programme members get up to 20% free airtime and data every time they recharge in-store.

To qualify for this, the ID number linked to their rewards card must be the same as the one used to Rica their sim card.

New K’nect mobile customers also receive 10 minutes free talk time when they buy and Rica a starter pack at any till point or Money Market counter.

Shoprite Group’s general manager for financial services, Jean Olivier, said the retailer’s growing suite of fintech products was driven by customer needs.

“With soaring living costs, our customers want and need affordable data which doesn’t expire in a matter of days,” Olivier said.

Shoprite launched K’nect Mobile almost exactly two years ago.

It initially charged 15 cents per megabyte of data for any bundle up to 1GB.

The MVNO operates on Cell C’s network, which relies on MTN to manage its physical network infrastructure.