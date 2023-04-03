Shoprite K’Nect and Afrihost Air Mobile destroy Vodacom and MTN

3 April 2023

South Africans looking for the cheapest prepaid mobile data should avoid the major players and consider one of several smaller mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

That is based on MyBroadband’s comprehensive comparison of prices for prepaid data bundles with a validity of 30 days or longer.

In addition to the five major mobile networks, there are numerous MVNOs in South Africa — including Capitec Connect, FNB Connect, Mr Price Mobile, Pick n Pay Mobile, Shoprite K’nect, and Standard Bank Mobile.

MVNOs do not own radio network infrastructure and don’t licence the spectrum they use to transmit signals.

Instead, they rely on existing networks like Cell C, MTN, and Vodacom and offer services on top of their infrastructure.

Among these MVNOs is Shoprite’s K’nect, which recently reduced its data bundle prices by 35%.

It offers two types of rates: a standard rate when buying over the counter or via USSD or a special 50% discounted price when buying using Shoprite’s free Money Market banking account.

Our comparison of prepaid data prices found it was the cheapest option in all but one instance where it had a data bundle available, provided the customer bought the bundles through their Money Market account.

Even when using the price bundles bought over the counter or via the standard USSD interface, K’nect was often the most affordable or second-cheapest network.

Another advantage of its bundles over many competitors was the 60-day validity period, where most networks’ bundles expire after 30 days.

Afrihost Air Mobile also offers a 60-day validity period on its prepaid data bundles.

Its prices were either cheaper or on par with K’nect’s standard bundle prices.

One of its big advantages is that subscribers can get a 1GB monthly data bundle free each month when claimed through the Afrihost app.

After that, it charges R30 per 1GB 30-day bundle, which is still the second cheapest of all the operators.

Air Mobile competes very well with high-capacity bundles, as does Cell C and HelloMobile.

The two biggest mobile networks — Vodacom and MTN — were generally more expensive than the MVNOs.

Interestingly, their prices were identical in all cases where they offered bundles with the same data allocations.

That means buying a 250MB, 500MB, 1GB, 2GB, 10GB, or 30GB bundle costs the same from either operator.

Customers consuming multiple tens of gigabytes of mobile data every month would do best to avoid FNB Connect, as its prices for bundles with 20GB or more were unusually high.

While Capitec Connect only offers 100MB and 1GB bundles, these don’t have an expiry date as long as the SIM is used every 180 days.

Standard Bank Mobile also offers never-expiring bundles, but these are significantly more expensive than their 30-day bundles.

You might be getting what you pay for

MTN and Cell C currently offer MVNO platforms in South Africa.

However, Cell C technically no longer operates its own infrastructure, instead relying on MTN to manage its radio access network and a roaming agreement with Vodacom.

Therefore, all its partner MVNOs actually use MTN or Vodacom’s network infrastructure.

K’Next has specifically said it uses Cell C on MTN. That does not mean you can expect MTN-like performance, however.

Analytico’s analysis of MVNO performance on Cell C’s network in 2022 found average download speeds measured between 11-13Mbps.

Over the same period, the average download speed on Cell C’s own network was about 23Mbps.

The best-performing networks were MTN and Vodacom, with average speeds of roughly 69Mbps and 49Mbps, while Telkom recorded about 29Mbps on average.

This suggests a strong correlation between mobile data pricing and network performance, so it is good to be aware of this before making a purchasing decision.

The table below compares the prepaid data prices for bundles of varying sizes across major mobile networks and MVNOs.

We only considered bundles offered by two or more operators.

Prepaid data prices in South Africa
Validity period Price
50MB
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R5.00 / R2.50
MegaTel 180 days R7.00 (35MB anytime + 35MB night-time data)
Telkom 31 days R7.00 (35MB)
Standard Bank Mobile 30 days R9.00
Mr Price Mobile 30 days R12.00
Vodacom 30 days R12.00
FNB Connect 30 days R14.00 (80MB)
100MB
Capitec Connect Unlimited R4.50
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R10.00 / R5.00
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R10.00
MegaTel 180 days R14.00 (75MB anytime + 75MB night-time data)
Telkom 31 days R14.00 (75MB)
Me&you Mobile 30 days R15.00
Cell C 30 days R19.00
FNB Connect 30 days R19.00 (120MB)
Mr Price Mobile 30 days R20.00
250MB
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R20.00 / R10.00
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R20.00
Cell C 30 days R29.00 (300MB)
FNB Connect 30 days R29.00 (300MB)
Mr Price Mobile 30 days R29.00 (200MB)
MTN 30 days R29.00 (200MB)
Vodacom 30 days R29.00 (200MB)
MegaTel 30 days R49.00 (300MB anytime data + 300MB night-time data)
Telkom 31 days R49.00 (300MB)
500MB
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R35.00 / R17.50
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R25.00
Cell C 30 days R35.00
FNB Connect 30 days R39.00
Me&you Mobile 30 days R49.00
Mr Price Mobile 30 days R59.00
MegaTel 61 days R69.00 (+500MB night-time data)
MTN 30 days R69.00
Standard Bank Mobile 30 days R69.00
Telkom 31 days R69.00
Vodacom 30 days R69.00
1GB
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R0 for first bundle of the month, R30 thereafter
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R39.00 / R19.50
Capitec Connect Unlimited R45.00
FNB Connect 30 days R59.00
Cell C 30 days R65.00
Me&you Mobile 30 days R69.00
MegaTel 61 days R79.00 (+1GB night-time data)
Standard Bank Mobile 30 days R79.00
Telkom 31 days R79.00
MTN 30 days R85.00
Vodacom 30 days R85.00
Mr Price Mobile 30 days R89.00
2GB
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R75.00 / R37.50
HelloMobile 30 days R45.00 (+2GB night-time data)
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R60.00
Cell C 30 days R85.00 (+1GB night-time data)
FNB Connect 30 days R99.00
Me&you Mobile 30 days R129.00
MegaTel 61 days R139.00 (+2GB night-time data)
Standard Bank Mobile 30 days R139.00
Telkom 31 days R139.00
MTN 30 days R149.00
Vodacom 30 days R149.00
5GB
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R149.00 / R74.50
HelloMobile 30 days R89.00 (6GB anytime + 6GB night-time data)
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R100.00
Cell C 30 days R149.00 (4GB anytime + 2GB night-time data)
FNB Connect 30 days R219.00
Vodacom 30 days R249.00 (4GB)
MegaTel 61 days days R299.00 (+5GB night-time)
MTN 30 days R299.00
Standard Bank Mobile 30 days R299.00
Me&you Mobile 30 days R319.00
10GB
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R250.00 / R125.00
HelloMobile 30 days R149.00 (+10GB night-time data)
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R150.00
FNB Connect 30 days R399.00
Standard Bank Mobile 30 days R399.00
Cell C 30 days R469.00 (+10GB night-time data)
MegaTel 30 days R469.00 (+ 10GB night-time)
MTN 30 days R469.00
Vodacom 30 days R469.00
Me&you Mobile 30 days R499.00
20GB
Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R350.00  / R175.00
HelloMobile 30 days R219.00 (25GB anytime + 25GB night-time data)
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R250.00
MTN 30 days R599.00
MegaTel 180 days R699.00
FNB Connect 30 days R699.00
30GB
HelloMobile 30 days R249.00 (40GB anytime + 40GB night-time data)
Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R350.00
Cell C 30 days R489.00
MTN 30 days R699.00
Vodacom 30 days R699.00
FNB Connect 30 days R1,149.00
50GB
Cell C 30 days R489.00 (40GB)
Afrihost Air Mobile 30 days R500.00
MTN 30 days R799.00
MegaTel 180 days R1,499.00
FNB Connect 30 days R1,899.00
100GB
MTN 30 days R999.00
Afrihost Air Mobile 30 days R1,000.00
Megatel 365 days R2,499.00
FNB Connect 30 days R3,399.00

