Melon Mobile hands-on tested — self-service RICA and data that never expires

A new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) — Melon Mobile — has soft-launched to users who signed up to beta test its services, with its official launch scheduled for 13 April 2023.

One MyBroadband forum member ordered a Melon Mobile SIM and shared their experience with the network.

They said the signup process was relatively straightforward, with everything happening within the Melon Mobile app, which is currently available for anyone to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The signup requires an ID number, an existing cellphone number, and the client’s full name and delivery information. The SIM was delivered the day after they completed their registration.

Although the SIM is Melon-branded, it runs on MTN’s MVNO platform.

“Once the SIM arrived, I had to input the SIM number in the app again — the app did pick up delivery had happened and prompted me to start the process,” the forum member told MyBroadband.

They were then given the option to get a new number or port their old number to Melon Mobile.

“I was told if I ported, the number would move between 19:00 and 22:00 and that the app would prompt me to put the SIM in once porting had completed,” they said.

Melon Mobile uses a self-RICA process that is also done within the app. Clients must scan their ID book or both sides of their ID card, input their address, and record a selfie video stating their full name.

“The RICA was done in about 5 minutes [and the] SIM worked straight away. The only thing I needed to change was my APN,” the forum member said.

However, they noted that it appears as if their SIM is limited to MTN’s LTE network.

“I am listed as being in an MTN 5G area, but I didn’t get 5G — only LTE. But suppose that is very much a subjective test,” they said.

MyBroadband asked Melon Mobile whether it offers 5G, and if it is already enabled.

“Yes, 5G is enabled, and it does work,” it said.

Plans and pricing

The forum member told MyBroadband that while Melon Mobile’s pricing is relatively high compared to other MVNOs, the infinite rollover of data and minutes would result in substantial savings for them.

“Prices are a little high, but the infinite rollover of data and minutes is really nice. I would save about 10–15% moving off my current Vodacom contract,” they said.

Melon Mobile offers several bundled plans, but users can also build their own packages based on their needs.

The going rate for 1GB of data on the network is R60. However, prices drop as the data allocation increases, with 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB costing R115, R160, and R230, respectively.

The forum member noted that they would favour Melon Mobile more if it offered eSIM capabilities.

“The one gripe I have is no eSim option. If they had it, it would be easier to fully test and make me think about it for data giving me access to two networks with non-expiry data for non-Vodacom areas or during load shedding in areas when Vodacom goes down,” they said.

Melon Mobile confirmed to MyBroadband that it plans to introduce eSIM soon after its commercial launch on Thursday, 13 April.

Melon Mobile’s bundled plans currently live in the app are summarised in the table below.

Melon Mobile bundles Package Data allocation Minutes SMSes Price per month Student 5GB 50 50 R280 Influencer 10GB 50 50 R390 Gamer 15GB 100 50 R500 Traveller 50GB 200 150 R890 Business 20GB 1,000 150 R960

