MTN launches new uncapped Home Internet packages — prices from R249

MTN has launched five new Home Internet plans with uncapped data available on a month-to-month basis.

The MyMTN Home Internet Starter, Pro, Premium, Ultra and Infinite packages offer speeds ranging from 10Mbps to “best-effort” for a fixed address, starting at R249 per month.

The packages include either an LTE or 5G free-to-use router and can be cancelled anytime without incurring the penalties that come with early contract terminations.

MTN South Africa chief consumer officer Ernst Fonternel said the packages formed part of MTN’s vision to make every home in South Africa digitally connected.

“With MyMTN Home Internet, online schooling, remote monitoring of smart home services, working, streaming favourite content services, online gaming, staying connected with loved ones across the globe has never been easier,” said Fonternel.

It should be noted that the plans have fair usage policies that throttle speeds down when a certain amount of data is consumed.

For example, on the entry-level Starter package, the normal speed of up to 10Mbps is reduced to 2Mbps after the month’s first 100GB of data is consumed.

A plan with similar speeds was previously available for R100 more per month but only throttled down to 2Mbps after 400GB data was consumed.

However, that plan was only available on a 24-month contract.

The FUPs become much more lenient when moving up to the higher-end packages, with the R999 Infinite plan throttling down from “best-effort” or “uncapped maximum speed” to 15Mbps after the month’s first 1.5TB data is consumed.

While MTN does not specify the “best-effort” speed, it should be noted that this package appears to include a free-to-use ZTE MC801A 5G router.

Testing by Analytico previously found that MTN’s 5G network boasted an average download speed of roughly 233Mbps.

MTN said the packages are available online or in-store. The available options are summarised in the table below.