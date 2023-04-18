Capitec Connect says it has the cheapest data on the market — we test its claim

Capitec has released its results for the financial year ended 28 February 2023 and claimed in its annual report that its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) “arguably” has the cheapest data on the market.

A MyBroadband analysis shows this claim is false, except for very generous readings of the qualifier “arguably”.

The bank launched Capitec Connect on 26 September 2022, offering competitive prices for less data-intensive users with no bundle expiring bundles.

Capitec Connect runs on Cell C’s MVNO platform.

Our initial analysis revealed that Capitec Connect offered excellent out-of-bundle tariffs. However, its data starts getting expensive when you use more than 500MB per month.

Just over six months later, Capitec announced in its financial results that it had issued 500,000 SIM cards to subscribers to date.

It also made a questionable claim regarding its pricing.

“Capitec Connect data is arguably the lowest-priced data offering in the market and does not expire,” it stated.

“The cost per unit of data, voice or SMS remains the same — whether a client buys a little or a lot,” stated Capitec.

“Our flat rates mean no out-of-bundle rates and therefore our clients don’t need to convert airtime to use it as data, voice, and SMS.”

Those familiar with mobile pricing know it is doubtful that an operator can offer flat rates and provide the best prices across the board.

We compared Capitec’s prices to prominent MVNO Afrihost Air Mobile, and Shoprite’s aggressively-priced K’nect Mobile service. We also included South Africa’s major mobile network operators: MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C.

From the outset, Capitec’s claim is disproved by Afrihost’s offer of 1GB of free mobile data on Air Mobile to anyone with an MTN SIM.

Air Mobile’s promotion requires that subscribers claim the free 1GB every month in the Afrihost app.

Disregarding Afrihost’s free data offer, our analysis confirmed that Capitec’s prices were competitive at the lower end of the usage scale.

However, from 250MB per month, Shoprite K’nect becomes cheaper if you recharge using a Shoprite Money Market account.

K’nect Mobile can be even cheaper if you recharge in-store and present a Shoprite or Checkers Xtra Rewards card.

From 1GB of usage per month, Shoprite K’nect becomes outright cheaper than Capitec Connect, regardless of whether you use its Money Market account or not.

Beyond 2GB of monthly usage, MTN and Vodacom offer special prepaid price plans that are significantly cheaper than standard prepaid bundles.

These are the MTN BozzaGigs and Vodacom Prepaid LTE price plans.

To compensate for the cheaper data bundles, Vodacom stipulates that you can only make out-of-bundle voice calls using airtime on this price plan — no voice bundles are available.

From around 20GB of monthly mobile data usage, Capitec Connect’s prices rank stone last.

While it is accurate that Capitec’s data does not expire, one can argue if that feature is valuable enough to make up for the price differential.

Our comparison is summarised in the table below.

Prepaid data prices in South Africa Operator / service provider Validity period Price 50MB Capitec Connect Unlimited R2.25 Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R5.00 / R2.50 Telkom 31 days R7.00 (35MB) Vodacom 30 days R12.00 100MB Capitec Connect Unlimited R4.50 Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R10.00 / R5.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R10.00 Telkom 31 days R14.00 (75MB) Cell C 30 days R19.00 MTN 31 days R20.00 Telkom 31 days R29.00 (150MB) 250MB Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R20.00 / R10.00 Capitec Connect Unlimited R11.25 Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R20.00 Cell C 30 days R35.00 MTN 30 days R29.00 (200MB) Vodacom 30 days R29.00 (200MB) Telkom 31 days R49.00 (300MB) 500MB Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R35.00 / R17.50 Capitec Connect Unlimited R22.50 Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R25.00 Cell C 30 days R35.00 MTN 30 days R69.00 Telkom 31 days R69.00 Vodacom 30 days R69.00 1GB Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R0 for first bundle of the month , R30 thereafter Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R39.00 / R19.50 Capitec Connect Unlimited R45.00 Cell C 30 days R65.00 Telkom 31 days R79.00 MTN 30 days R85.00 Vodacom 30 days R85.00 2GB Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R75.00 / R37.50 Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R60.00 Cell C 30 days R85.00 (+1GB night-time data) Capitec Connect Unlimited R90.00 Telkom 31 days R139.00 MTN 30 days R149.00 Vodacom 30 days R149.00 5GB Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R149.00 / R74.50 MTN BozzaGigs 30 days R99.00 (+5GB night-time) Vodacom Prepaid LTE 30 days R99.00 (+5GB night-time) Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R100.00 Cell C 30 days R149.00 (4GB anytime + 2GB night-time) Capitec Connect Unlimited R225.00 Vodacom 30 days R249.00 (4GB) MTN 30 days R299.00 (+5GB night-time) 10GB Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R250.00 / R125.00 MTN BozzaGigs 30 days R149 (+ 10GB night-time) Vodacom Prepaid LTE 30 days R149 (+ 10GB night-time) Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R150.00 Capitec Connect Unlimited R450.00 Cell C 30 days R469.00 (+10GB night-time) MTN 30 days R469.00 (+10GB night-time) Vodacom 30 days R469.00 20GB Shoprite K’nect (standard/Money Market account) 60 days R350.00 / R175.00 Vodacom Prepaid LTE 30 days R199.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R250.00 MTN 30 days R599.00 Capitec Connect Unlimited R900.00 50GB Vodacom Prepaid LTE 30 days R299.00 Cell C (40GB) 30 days R489.00 (40GB) Afrihost Air Mobile 30 days R500.00 MTN 30 days R799.00 Capitec Connect Unlimited R2,250.00 100GB Vodacom Prepaid LTE 30 days R349 MTN 30 days R999.00 Afrihost Air Mobile 30 days R1,000.00 Capitec Connect Unlimited R4,500.00

