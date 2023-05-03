Capitec Connect and Cell C destroy FNB Connect and Standard Bank Mobile

Capitec Connect’s data prices are significantly lower than FNB Connect, Standard Bank Mobile, and Cell C’s for lower data allocation bundles, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

The analysis was conducted on prominent Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) that run on Cell C’s wholesale platform, and Cell C itself.

It found that Cell C offers the cheapest data bundles with allocations of 2GB and above among the service providers compared.

MVNOs leverage the infrastructure of mobile network operators such as MTN and Cell C, allowing them to offer cellular services without first investing billions in building their own towers and networks.

MyBroadband compared prepaid data pricing and out-of-bundle rates for three MVNOs and their parent network, Cell C.

The table below compares the four networks’ out-of-bundle (OOB) rates.

Out-of-bundle rates Network Voice calls Data SMSs Capitec Connect R0.90 R0.045 R0.25 FNB Connect R1.40 R0.20 R0.50 Standard Bank Mobile R1.29 R0.49 R0.60 Cell C R1.50 R0.50 R0.50

Capitec Connect charges the lowest OOB rates of the lot — and by some margin.

The bank’s MVNO charges R0.90 per OOB voice minute, with the next cheapest being Standard Bank Mobile, with a price of R1.29 per minute.

Regarding data, Capitec Connect’s OOB rate is less than a quarter of the next-most affordable MVNO — FNB Connect. Capitec charges R0.045 per MB, while Standard Bank customers pay R0.20 when out-of-bundle.

It is also the cheapest for SMSs, with a rate of R0.25 per message. Cell C and FNB Connect are the next-most affordable, with both networks charging R0.50 per message.

Cell C is the most expensive for data and voice minutes at R0.50 and R1.50, respectively.

Prepaid data price comparison

Capitec Connect’s flat rate of R0.045 per MB makes it significantly more cost-effective for customers who use less than 1GB of data per month.

It charges R4.50 for 100MB, R22.50 for 500MB, and R45.00 for 1GB.

For reference, Cell C — the operator that hosts Capitec Connect’s network — charges R19.00 for 100MB, R35.00 for 500MB, and R65.00 for 1GB.

Even when compared to the rest of the industry outside of Cell C’s ecosystem, Capitec’s prices are very competitive below 500MB of usage.

However, the MTN-powered Shoprite K’nect and Afrihost Air Mobile become cheaper than Capitec from 1GB and beyond.

Air Mobile also offers 1GB of free data per month, making it the country’s cheapest mobile service provider for data by far, except for those who use more than 10GB per month.

Cell C itself is cheaper than its three big banking MVNOs for data allocations over 2GB.

It should also be noted that the operator’s prepaid bundles include Nite Data allocations that are 50% of the value of the included anytime data. For example, the 2GB bundle has 1GB of Nite Data, which can be used between midnight and 06:00.

A comparison of prepaid data bundles ranging from 100MB to 5GB (6GB on Cell C) is summarised in the table below.

Prepaid data price comparison Network 100MB 500MB 1GB 2GB 3GB 5GB Capitec Connect R4.50 R22.50 R45.00 R90.00 R135.00 R225.00 FNB Connect – R39.00 R59.00 R109.00 R159.00 R249.00 Standard Bank Mobile – R69.00 R79.00 R139.00 – R299.00 Cell C R19.00 R35.00 R65.00 R85.00 * R99.00 * R199 (6GB) * *Cell C’s 2GB and higher prepaid data packages also include a Nite Data allocation equal to 50% of the bundle. I.e. the 2GB bundle also gives 1GB of Nite Data.

