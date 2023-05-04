Rain launches mobile 4G network with free data and minutes

Rain has launched “Rain One” (stylised rainOne), a product combining mobile and fixed-wireless plans, offering uncapped data, free monthly calls and data for two phones, and a fixed-5G connection for R559 per month.

Along with the new product, Rain has announced the launch of a fully-fledged 4G mobile network, bringing South Africa’s number of national mobile network operators back to four — after Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom.

Cell C no longer operates its own mobile network infrastructure, relying on MTN for a “virtual radio access network” and a Vodacom national roaming agreement. Its prepaid customers use the MTN virtual RAN, and its contract customers use Vodacom.

Rain said the combination of its mobile 4G and fixed-5G networks had enabled it to offer a package with both home and mobile coverage.

“Rain is now combining home and phone into one plan, branded Rain One,” it said in a statement.

“Now customers can connect all their devices with one monthly bill.”

“Rain One includes unlimited 5G home Wi-Fi, plus free monthly calls and data for two phones, each with 2GB of free data and 60 minutes of free, high-definition voice calls every month,” it stated.

The Rain One package is available for R559 per month without a contract.

Rain also offers its existing customers the option to upgrade to its combined package for the same price as their current plans.

“Customers with Rain One will be able to seamlessly port their existing number and use Rain mobile as their primary SIM, with national 4G mobile coverage,” it added.

The network operator said the spectrum it acquired in the 2022 auction had allowed it to overlay its existing 4G network with a new layer.

“After acquiring spectrum in the 2022 auction, Rain is overlaying its existing 4G network with a new layer which provides for more comprehensive reach,” it said.

“This has now positioned Rain to enter the market as a full mobile network operator, thus becoming the fourth telco after Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, with a network that offers national coverage in voice, SMS and data.”

“The expansion of Rain’s network, both in terms of 5G coverage and spectrum acquisition, indicates that we are serious about being a major player in the mobile market as well,” said Rain CEO Brandon Leigh.

“The convergence of a home and mobile voice and data offerings in one affordable plan is an innovation we are confident will appeal to South Africans,” he added.

