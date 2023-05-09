Telkom first, Vodacom last in Durban

MyBroadband’s latest mobile voice network quality testing revealed that Telkom and MTN had the best voice networks in Durban, well ahead of Cell C and Vodacom.

These results form part of a network quality testing project to determine the performance of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom’s mobile networks across South Africa.

MyBroadband partnered with Analytico, Afristay, and Keysight distributor Coral-i for the extensive, country-wide project.

This project uses Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, to test a range of variables using high-end Samsung devices.

Networks are measured according to the latest End-user and Subscriber Charter from industry regulator Icasa.

The regulations require mobile operators to achieve an Average Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR) of 98% and an Average Dropped Call Ratio (DCR) of below 3%.

It further requires an Average Call Setup Time (CST) of below 9 seconds and an Average Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of higher than 3.

MyBroadband used the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specification to rank the mobile operators’ voice network quality.

Durban was the first big coastal city to be tested, revealing unexpected results.

Telkom has the best results out of all the networks, with a strong performance across all voice call quality metrics.

Telkom passed the Icasa standards in Durban and achieved an overall score of 84.7% according to the ETSI guidelines.

MTN also performed well, passing all the Icasa standards and scoring 81.3%.

Cell C performed fairly well in most metrics but failed the Icasa average call setup success ratio standard. It achieved a reasonable overall score of 72.8%.

Vodacom had the worst performance and failed two Icasa voice quality standards, ending up with an overall score of only 69.3%.

The table below provides an overview of the voice network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom in Durban. Figures in red indicate failing call quality standards.

Durban Voice Network Quality Results Network

Vodacom MTN Telkom Cell C Average Call Setup Time 1.19s 4.86s 3.99s 7.27s Average Call Setup Success Ratio 96.50% 98.58% 99.29% 97.14% Average Dropped Call Ratio 4.35% 0.70% 1.43% 1.47% Average Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) 3.5 4.09 3.62 4.26 Overall Score 69.30% 81.30% 84.70% 72.80%

Where I stayed

MyBroadband partnered with Afristay for this project, and their excellent service means we stayed in comfort during our trip to Durban.

The Hilton Bush Lodge is a serene retreat only a few minutes outside of the city, where peace and quiet can be had away from everyday life.

Waking up to an awesome mountainside view and enjoying a good breakfast gets you ready for the day.

The Forest Manor Boutique Guest House is within walking distance from the Umhlanga beach in Durban and close to the La Lucia and Gateway Malls.

The guest house has various room options, and the Manor Suite feels closer to having a house to yourself than being at a guesthouse.

The rooms are large and luxurious and include a private patio and a complete boardroom if needed for a meeting. The staff were very friendly, and the breakfast was amazing.