Power cuts and weak rand knock MTN in South Africa

MTN South Africa has recorded 6.9% lower first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) in 2023 than in 2022.

This is despite slightly higher service revenue of R10.1 billion compared to R9.97 billion last year.

In rand terms, MTN SA’s first-quarter Ebitda dropped from R4.9 billion last year to R4.6 billion. MTN noted that this excluded gains on its disposal of SA towers of R16 million.

“The economy remained under pressure with rising inflation and ongoing volatility in the rand against the dollar,” MTN said.

“Inflation averaged 7.0% in the quarter (Q1 2022: 5.8%) — above the upper limit of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) target range of 3–6% — putting additional pressure on our customers and business operations.”

SARB hiked interest rates by an additional 0.5 basis points in an effort to contain this, following 3.0 percentage points worth of hikes in 2022.

“The extent of power outages in the country remained elevated with 90 days of load-shedding during the quarter, compared to 14 in Q1 2022,” stated MTN.

“This heavily disrupted network availability, on a YoY basis, which affected MTN SA’s growth trajectory; especially in its voice segment.”

In contrast, MTN saw over 20% service revenue growth in Nigeria, with Ebitda growing 17.7% in constant currency terms.

This was despite cash shortages after the Nigerian government introduced new notes on 15 December.

MTN said that within the context of South Africa’s macroeconomic challenges, its business showed resilient performance with 1.3% service revenue growth.

Voice services, down 16%, were an overall drag on performance as people either called less due to economic constraints or substituted regular calls for data services.

“In the tough trading environment, MTN SA grew the total number of subscribers by 4.1% year-on-year to 35.9 million,” it stated.

“Data continued to be a key growth driver for the business, contributing 47.9% to MTN SA’s total service revenue in Q1,” the company said.

“Mobile data revenue grew by 9.0% year-on-year, on the back of an 11.2% increase in active data users to 19.3 million and 19.5% growth in data traffic.”

The company said it lowered the overall cost to communicate for its customers, with the effective data tariff reduced by 8.7% year-on-year in the quarter.

However, it also said it hiked contract prices from April 2023 to help shore up its service revenues for the rest of the year.

“The postpaid price increases, effective from April 2023, should help to drive improved top-line growth in the business and mitigate inflationary impacts on the MTN SA business,” it said.

“This tariff increase will help to mitigate the decline in voice and improve data performance in the remainder of the year.”

MTN said an active prepaid data subscriber consumed an average of 2.7GB per month, up 3.2% year-on-year in Q1 2023.

“An active postpaid data subscriber used approximately 13.8GB per month, an increase of 17.6%,” it added.

MTN also said its number of residential broadband subscribers — fibre-to-the-home and fixed-wireless access — grew by 88.8% to 77,000.

Prepaid service revenue was down 5%, mainly dragged down by a decline in voice calling. Prepaid data revenue was up 8.6%.

Postpaid service revenue increased by 3.3% despite pressure on voice calling due to load-shedding and data substitution.

“The overall result was supported by an increased uptake in data-oriented packages despite deteriorating consumer spending and credit conditions in the market,” MTN said.

“The enterprise business unit delivered robust double-digit service revenue growth of 11.4% underpinned by growth in data and new contracts acquired in ICT.”

MTN said its wholesale business grew service revenue by 14.9% as national roaming continued to scale.

“MTN SA also saw an encouraging increase in traffic on its network from Telkom, as this segment of national roaming also grew steadily,” it stated.

The company warned that the remainder of the first half of the year would continue to present headwinds to the MTN SA business, with macroeconomic and load-shedding impacts on service revenue progression and costs.

It assured that it has several initiatives to navigate the prevailing conditions, including innovative commercial offerings, cost optimization, and investments into the resilience of the MTN SA network and business.

“MTN SA is driving growth through bundle rationalization, improved phone and upgrade plans, as well as enhanced digital plans,” it said.

“There are also a number of initiatives underway to optimize pricing, including price-ups in selective prepaid plans and other portfolios.”

MTN said its network resilience plan should deliver increased off-grid power and materially improve network availability.

“We anticipate that the combination of improved network availability, acceleration of Cell C moving traffic onto the MTN network and selective price optimization initiatives will result in improved service revenue development in H2 2023,” it said

“MTN SA targets a recovery in top-line growth and improving EBITDA margin towards the medium-term guidance by H2 2023.”