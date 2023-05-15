MTN beats Vodacom in Polokwane

MyBroadband’s latest mobile voice network quality testing revealed that MTN has the best network performance in Polokwane, followed by Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C.

These results form part of a network quality testing project to determine the performance of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom’s mobile networks across South Africa.

MyBroadband partnered with Analytico, Afristay, and Keysight distributor Coral-i for the extensive, country-wide project.

This project uses Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, to test a range of variables using high-end Samsung devices.

Network performance was measured according to the latest End-user and Subscriber Charter from industry regulator Icasa.

The regulations require mobile operators to achieve an Average Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR) of 98% and an Average Dropped Call Ratio (DCR) of below 3%.

It further requires an Average Call Setup Time (CST) of below 9 seconds and an Average Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of higher than 3.

MyBroadband used the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specification to rank the mobile operators’ voice network quality.

All four major mobile networks in South Africa performed very well in Polokwane, passing all the requirements from Icasa.

All the networks had a 100% call success rate, and Telkom was the only network to drop any calls.

The 2.04% average dropped call ratio on the Telkom network is still within Icasa’s quality standards.

Vodacom had the fastest average call setup time at 1.12s, with MTN close behind at 1.22s.

Telkom had a slightly slower performance at 2.71s, while Cell C’s lack of VoLTE support put them last with an average of 6.58s.

MTN and Cell C had the best call quality MOS at 4.32 and 4.15, respectively, while Telkom scored 3.94 and Vodacom 3.64.

Following the ETSI recommendations, this puts MTN in the lead with an overall Score of 97.30%, while Cell C was the weakest performer at 83.00%.

The table below provides an overview of the voice network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom in Polokwane.

Polokwane Voice Network Quality Results Network

MTN Vodacom Telkom Cell C Average Call Setup Time 1.22s 1.12s 2.71s 6.58s Average Call Setup Success Ratio 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Average Dropped Call Ratio 0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 0.00% Average Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) 4.32 3.64 3.94 4.15 Overall Score 97.3%

92.8%

85.7%

83.0%

