Best MVNOs in South Africa

South Africans looking for a cellular plan without going through one of the country’s prominent mobile network operators have several mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) from which to choose.

Capitec Connect and Afrihost Air Mobile are the cheapest, depending on your needs, a MyBroaband analysis has revealed.

MyBroadband compared the pricing of 100MB, 1GB, and 10GB 30-day data bundles on offer from the country’s various MVNOs.

At lower data allocations, Capitec Connect’s flat rate of R0.045 per megabyte (MB) makes it highly competitive, with 100MB costing R4.50 — R5.50 less than the next-most affordable option.

However, the flat rate makes bulk data purchases pricey, with 10GB costing R450.00. This makes Capitec among the most expensive options available for those using large amounts of mobile data every month.

A price comparison of 100MB, 1GB, and 10GB data bundles available from various MVNOs in South Africa is summarised in the table below.

MVNO prepaid data price comparison Provider 100MB for 30 days 1GB for 30 days 10GB for 30 days Afrihost Air Mobile* R10.00 R30.00 R150.00 Capitec Connect R4.50 R45.00 R450.00 Axxess Mobile** – – R249.00 FNB Connect – R59.00 R469.00 Me & You Mobile R15.00 R69.00 R499.00 Mr Price Mobile R20.00 R89.00 – PnP Mobile R20.00 R99.00 – Shoprite K’Nect* R10.00 R39.00 R250.00 Standard Bank Mobile – R79.00 R399.00 TFG Connect R20.00 R79.00 – *Afrihost Air Mobile and Shoprite K’Nect’s data bundles only expire after 60 days rather than 30. **Axxess offers unique data bundle sizes, making it difficult to compare. However, its 15GB bundle costs R249 making it cheaper than most 10GB bundles listed, with the benefit of an additional 5GB.

Our analysis revealed that Afrihost Air Mobile offers the best-priced data bundles for 1GB and 10GB allocations.

It charges R30 for 1GB and R150 for 10GB. To put this into perspective, the next cheapest 1GB and 10GB bundles cost R39 and R250, respectively.

This is without considering that Air Mobile also offers subscribers 1GB of free data every month, provided they claim it in the Afrihost app.

Axxess Mobile, while selling unique data allocations that make it challenging to compare, offers a 15GB bundle for R249, making it cheaper than many of the 10GB bundles listed, with the benefit of an additional 5GB.

Ten of the best MVNOs available to customers in South Africa are listed below. We have ranked them from cheapest to most expensive based on data pricing.

Afrihost Air Mobile — cheapest for large data bundles

Afrihost leverages MTN’s network infrastructure to provide connectivity to its clients, and it most recently slashed prices in December 2021 and expanded its range of large data bundles.

Those already subscribed to Air Mobile saw their data allocation increase by at least double in addition to paying lower prices.

Its customers can choose from bundles with prices ranging from R10 for 100MB to R1,000 for 100GB. Its data bundles are valid for 60 days.

Capitec Connect — cheapest for small data bundles

Capitect launched its MVNO — Capitec Connect — in September 2022, offering a flat rate per MB of R0.045 for data bundles that never expire.

The MVNO runs on Cell C’s platform, and the only catch is that the SIM has to be used at least once every six months.

Capitec Connect offers 100MB of data for R4.50 and 1GB for R45. However, the flat data rate tends to make larger data bundles more expensive than some of its competitors.

Axxess Mobile

Axxess offers prepaid data bundles using MTN’s network infrastructure, with its smallest being a 2.5GB bundle for R66.

Its data allocations include 5.5GB for R99, 7.5GB for R149, and 15GB for R249. Its data bundles max out at 50GB, which costs R499.

Axxess’s MVNO service has a 90-day data rollover, meaning its bundles won’t expire for up to three months. It charges R39 per GB for top-ups.

Shoprite K’Nect

Shoprite K’nect Mobile launched in early 2021, offering flat voice and data rates. It runs on Cell C’s network, with physical infrastructure provided by MTN.

Its data bundles are valid for 60 days, and Shoprite says it uses flat data and call rates to avoid the need for complicated tiers.

New customers will receive 100MB of free data for three months, and Shoprite K’nect subscribers can earn free airtime and data through purchases made at Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave.

Standard Bank Mobile

Standard Bank launched Standard Bank Mobile in 2018, allowing customers to convert their banking fees into airtime or data.

It operates on Cell C’s network, and the company told MyBroadband that its bank fee conversion initiative had seen it allocate more than R200 million worth of airtime and data to its clients.

It also said it has a lot planned this year, including a rewards system that will let customers redeem UCount Rewards points on Standard Bank Mobile contracts.

TFG Connect

The Foschini Group (TFG) launched TFG Connect in September 2022, offering customers a range of prepaid and “Pay Monthly” products on MTN’s network.

Airtime top-ups can be done in-store, on the TFG Connect website, or via USSD. Customers can also recharge via USSD and be billed through their TFG Money account.

Regarding data, TFG Connect’s pricing ranges from R20 for 100MB to R299 for 3GB.

FNB Connect

FNB launched its Connect products on Cell C’s network in 2015, offering customers a choice of lifestyle or data-only contract plans. Its lifestyle plans provide minutes, data, and text messages.

It initially charged R145 for 1GB of data but has since drastically reduced its prices. FNB Connect customers now pay R59 for a 1GB bundle.

As of 31 March 2022, the MVNO had 878,000 active SIM cars on its network, and it told MyBroadband that it would continue to monitor customer usage and add new and refreshed offers as needs change.

Me & You Mobile

Me & You Mobile launched in South Africa in 2015, and it offers various prepaid products, including data, WhatsApp, and voice minute and SMS bundles.

The MVNO runs on Cell C’s network infrastructure and offers prepaid products valid for up to a month, with no rollover at the end of the month.

South Africans that opt for Me & You Mobile as their provider can choose between a physical SIM card or an eSIM. Initiation fees include R29 to activate and R80 to deliver a physical SIM, or R2 if you opt for an eSIM.

Mr Price Mobile

Mr Price’s MVNO — Mr Price Mobile — launched in South Africa in July 2014, with the MVNO using Cell C’s network to provide connectivity to its customers.

The retailer offers a rewards programme for subscribers that provides customers with data to the value of 50% of their monthly account spend, in addition to a 500MB WhatsApp-exclusive bundle.

However, this is subject to customers recharging with at least R50 or more during the period.

PnP Mobile

Pick n Pay launched PnP Mobile in November 2020, adding to the short list of MVNOs that run on MTN’s wholesale platform.

It offers customers various prepaid services, including voice, data, and SMS. PnP Mobile customers can link their Smart Shopper Card to earn rewards.

This will enable them to earn instant data based on in-store purchases, including at Pick n Pay, Pick n Pay Liquor, and Pick n Pay Clothing.

