Only one mobile network passed ICASA standards in Port Elizabeth

MyBroadband’s mobile voice network quality testing revealed that MTN is the only network that passes the Icasa’s requirements in Port Elizabeth.

Icasa gazetted its amendments to the End-user and Subscriber Charter regulations in March 2023, which sets out the standard of service South Africans should expect from mobile operators.

The regulations require mobile operators to achieve an Average Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR) of 98% and an Average Dropped Call Ratio (DCR) of below 3%.

It further requires an Average Call Setup Time (CST) of below 9 seconds and an Average Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of higher than 3.

MyBroadband used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, to test mobile networks’ performance against these standards.

It used the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specification to rank the mobile operators’ voice network quality.

The testing revealed that MTN was the only network that passed all the Icasa standards and achieved an ETSI score of 83.70%.

MTN connected 100% of the calls and only dropped 1.83%. It also achieved the second-fastest average call setup time of only 2.81s and had the best call quality with a MOS of 4.25.

Telkom ranked second, above Cell C, which finished third even though Cell C performed better on average regarding CSSR, DCR and MOS.

This can be explained by Telkom consistently performing above the minimum guidelines in the ETSI specification, even though they performed slightly worse on average.

Both networks dropped over 3% of their calls and failed the Icasa requirements.

Vodacom performed poorly in Port Elizabeth, failing in the CSSR and DCR categories. It also had the lowest speech quality MOS and only achieved 48.30%.

The table below provides an overview of the voice network quality of MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Vodacom.

Port Elizabeth Voice Network Quality Results Network

MTN Telkom Cell C Vodacom Average Call Setup Time 2.81s 4.12s 7.55s 1.95s Average Call Setup Success Ratio 100.00% 99.11% 100.00% 95.80% Average Dropped Call Ratio 1.83% 4.50% 3.67% 9.65% Average Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) 4.25 3.58 3.89 3.44 Overall Score 83.70%

72.80%

67.80%

48.30%



