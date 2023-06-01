Axxess named best Telkom LTE provider

1 June 2023

Axxess has been named the winner of Telkom’s Consumer Award for the best LTE provider, marking the third consecutive year the Internet service provider (ISP) has received the accolade.

The award designates Axxess as the leading provider of Telkom LTE connectivity, and the company says it will continue to develop flexible and innovative solutions with a focus on offering affordable wireless products.

Its partnership with Telkom has allowed the ISP to offer a wide range of LTE products, including packages ranging from 20GB of data allocation to unlimited data.

The company said it identified the growing demand for LTE products more than five years ago and introduced month-to-month uncapped packages emphasizing affordability and reliability.

Dale Mouton, chief revenue officer at Axxess

Axxess’ chief revenue officer, Dale Mouton, expressed his gratitude at the response from customers and businesses that on-sell Axxess’ products without significant capital investment.

“We are thrilled to receive this award, which recognizes our continuous efforts as an industry leader providing a diverse range of products for an exceptional internet experience, accompanied by outstanding service and value,” said Moulton.

Axxess sells a range of capped and uncapped LTE products on Telkom’s network. A breakdown of its offerings is provided in the tables below.

Axxess uncapped Telkom LTE products
Package Fair usage limits Price per month
Off-peak uncapped LTE 350GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R495
10Mbps uncapped LTE 500GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R299* / R599
20Mbps uncapped LTE 600GB at 20Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R695
*Axxess is running a promotion on its 10Mbps uncapped package that will see customers pay R299 a month rather than R599. It is unclear how long the promotion lasts.
Axxess capped Telkom LTE products
Package Data allocation Data rollover* Price per month
20GB cap 20GB Anytime + 20GB Night time data Up to 20GB R159
40GB cap 40GB Anytime + 40GB Night time data Up to 40GB R219
80GB cap 80GB Anytime + 80GB Night time data Up to 80GB R249
120GB cap 120GB Anytime + 120GB Night time data Up to 120GB R299
180GB cap 180GB Anytime + 180GB Night time data Up to 180GB R399
2TB cap 2TB Anytime data Up to 2TB R795
*Data allocations on Axxess’ capped plans are valid for more than one month and will roll over into the next month if not used. However, the rollover only applies to Anytime data.

