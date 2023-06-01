Axxess named best Telkom LTE provider

Axxess has been named the winner of Telkom’s Consumer Award for the best LTE provider, marking the third consecutive year the Internet service provider (ISP) has received the accolade.

The award designates Axxess as the leading provider of Telkom LTE connectivity, and the company says it will continue to develop flexible and innovative solutions with a focus on offering affordable wireless products.

Its partnership with Telkom has allowed the ISP to offer a wide range of LTE products, including packages ranging from 20GB of data allocation to unlimited data.

The company said it identified the growing demand for LTE products more than five years ago and introduced month-to-month uncapped packages emphasizing affordability and reliability.

Axxess’ chief revenue officer, Dale Mouton, expressed his gratitude at the response from customers and businesses that on-sell Axxess’ products without significant capital investment.

“We are thrilled to receive this award, which recognizes our continuous efforts as an industry leader providing a diverse range of products for an exceptional internet experience, accompanied by outstanding service and value,” said Moulton.

Axxess sells a range of capped and uncapped LTE products on Telkom’s network. A breakdown of its offerings is provided in the tables below.

Axxess uncapped Telkom LTE products Package Fair usage limits Price per month Off-peak uncapped LTE 350GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R495 10Mbps uncapped LTE 500GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R299* / R599 20Mbps uncapped LTE 600GB at 20Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter R695 *Axxess is running a promotion on its 10Mbps uncapped package that will see customers pay R299 a month rather than R599. It is unclear how long the promotion lasts.