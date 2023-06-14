Vodacom launching eSIM for all customers

Vodacom is launching full eSIM support for all personal and business customers.

Tech publication Recharged was the first to spot that the operator recently published terms and conditions for eSIMs on its website.

The page stated that Vodacom eSIM is available to customers on all types of packages — prepaid, top-up, and postpaid.

eSIMs — or embedded SIMs — work through the combination of a built-in integrated circuit card chip and dedicated software.

The major benefit of the feature is that you don’t have to physically insert a SIM card to begin accessing mobile services or swap one out to switch providers.

That is particularly useful if you are a frequent traveller and must use different mobile networks to avoid expensive roaming costs.

eSIMs can also enable mobile connectivity on more compact devices that are too small to accommodate a physical SIM tray, like smartwatches and fitness bands.

Vodacom has offered eSIM support for certain smartwatches since March 2019. It subsequently launched eSIM on several flagship smartphones.

However, to use either feature, customers were required to have a top-up or postpaid contract.

The newly-launched eSIM service works on all smartphones that were bought from Vodacom or another provider within manufacturer-approved regions.

“Some devices that were sourced outside South Africa may not work with the Vodacom eSIM,” Vodacom warned.

“This could be as a result of how the device is managed from the source location and also could be as a result of regional-based locks.”

In these cases, the customers would need to contact the store where the device was bought, as Vodacom said it could not make any changes to the device.

Differences between prepaid and contract

Vodacom prepaid subscribers will have to visit a Vodacom-branded store to buy an eSIM.

However, the network said certain stores might not have stock, and customers could be referred to other outlets with eSIMs available.

Customers must specifically request an eSIM instead of a normal physical SIM card during the sign-up process, whether it is for a new SIM or a SIM swap.

As with physical SIMs, this will require completing a RICA “know your customer” process.

Prepaid subscribers will have to scan a QR code from a second till slip provided with their eSIM purchase using their phone’s SIM manager settings.

Top-up or postpaid customers will be able to receive their eSIM details via their Vodacom-linked email address.

While the Vodacom eSIM can be used in tandem with a physical SIM card, customers cannot have two eSIMs active simultaneously.

eSIM support is primarily available on flagship smartphones and smartwatches — such as Apple’s more recent iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S series, and the Huawei Mate and P-series.

For Apple devices, this includes all iPhones since the iPhone XS and XR.

With the iPhone 14, the company recently eradicated the physical SIM card slot from all models sold in the US.

The company has touted better security as a significant benefit of this change, as it is not possible for a thief to simply replace your eSIM in a stolen iPhone.

The space occupied by the SIM tray could also be used for adding other components or enlarging the battery pack in future.

Activation fees not yet available

MyBroadband understands Vodacom’s official eSIM launch will happen early next week, likely Monday.

At the time of publication, it was unclear how much Vodacom would charge for the eSIM or its activation.

It previously charged a R98 once-off activation fee for a new eSIM, R10 for a plastic to eSIM swap, and R25 monthly fee to use the same mobile number on an additional device — like a smartwatch.

The Vodacom “Discover eSIM” webpage appeared to be undergoing changes during our visit, as some of the descriptions and lists of supported devices were blank or contained filler text.

Vodacom is the third network to add eSIM support for prepaid customers, following Telkom and Cell C.

MTN previously told MyBroadband it would launch eSIM support for prepaid devices towards the end of 2022.

According to its eSIM website, the feature is still limited to customers with an MTN contract.

