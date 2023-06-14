Vodafone UK and Three announce merger

Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. agreed to combine their UK mobile businesses in a deal that will create the biggest wireless company in the country if it passes muster with regulators.

Vodafone will own 51% of the new company and Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison will control the remainder, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. The pact comes more than a year after Bloomberg first reported talks. The companies expect to close the deal before the end of 2024.

The takeover will combine the two smallest of the UK’s four mobile operators, taking a competitor out and creating a new dominant carrier by market share. The industry has struggled with stagnant returns in recent years, with 5G rollouts eating into profits.

Instead of contributing cash, Vodafone and CK Hutchison’s local unit, Three UK, have agreed to take on £6 billion ($7.6 billion) in debt.

Vodafone will take £4.3 billion of that and Three UK will account for £1.7 billion, which will be refinanced, the companies said. The combined business will invest £11 billion over a decade to create a standalone 5G mobile network.

Vodafone and Three compete against larger rivals BT Group Plc and Virgin Media O2 – which is jointly owned by Liberty Global Plc and Telefonica SA after they merged their British businesses in 2021. Unlike Vodafone and Three, BT and VMO2 also own fixed networks to sell consumer broadband.

“For Vodafone, this transaction is a game changer in our home market,” said Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle. “This is a vote of confidence in the UK and its ambitions to be a center for future technology.”

The transaction will now enter months of tense regulatory review. Watchdogs rejected a similar proposal that would have combined Three with O2 in 2016. In a ruling before the UK left the European Union, the EU blocked the deal on antitrust grounds in an ongoing case that’s since been challenged in the courts.

Analysts at New Street Research have estimated that the antitrust investigation from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom could take as long as 18 months.

The deal’s already facing opposition from the Unite trade union, which has raised the prospects of job losses, higher consumer bills, and alleged security fears over CK Hutchison’s proximity to China.

