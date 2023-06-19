The most affordable uncapped 4G plan available to residents in South Africa is MTN’s Home Starter package for R249 a month.

The playing field has changed somewhat, with one of the country’s major fixed-4G providers — Rain — recently dropping its uncapped 4G packages in favour of its Rain One plan.

In May 2023, Rain stopped selling its uncapped LTE packages to new customers following the announcement of Rain One — its fully-fledged national cellular network.

The network offers support for voice calls and SMS in addition to Rain’s data products.

MyBroadband compared the pricing of several uncapped LTE products from providers, including MTN, Axxess, Afrihost, Supersonic, and Telkom, following Rain’s announcement.

While MTN’s Home Starter is the cheapest uncapped 4G plan available in South Africa, it is subject to a restrictive Fair Use Policy (FUP).

The package provides speeds of up to 10Mbps until a 100GB threshold is reached, after which speeds drop to 2Mbps. It ups this threshold slightly to 300GB with its Home Pro packages, for which speeds reach up to 20Mbps.

The next-most affordable uncapped LTE package also leverages MTN’s network. However, it is available through Axxess for R299.

It offers higher maximum speeds of up to 20Mbps, but has a more limiting FUP, throttling to 2Mbps when subscribers hit a 50GB threshold.

The fastest packages available — Axxess’s 200Mbps plan on MTN’s network and its MTN Uncapped LTE Pro plan — are priced at R749 and R949 per month, respectively.

The Axxess 200Mbps plan has a 650GB FUP threshold, after which speeds drop to 2Mbps for the remainder of the month.

Axxess is running a promotion on its MTN Uncapped LTE pro plan that will see customers pay R779. It has not announced an end date for the promotion. In its T&Cs, Axxess says it endeavours to inform customers 30 days before the special ends.

The service offers best-effort speeds until a 1TB threshold is reached. Axxess says speeds will then drop to 1Mbps if necessary.

The table below summarises the pricing, features, and fair usage policies of uncapped LTE products available in South Africa.

Uncapped 4G packages Package Speed limits Fair use policy Price MTN Home Starter Up to 10Mbps 100GB at 10Mbps, then 2Mbps R249 Axxess MTN 20Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 20Mbps 50GB at 20Mbps, then 2Mbps R299 Axxess MTN 50Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 50Mbps 100GB at 50Mbps, then 2Mbps R349 Telkom Unlimited off-peak Up to 10Mbps 250GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps // Only available from 00:00 to 19:00 R349 x 12 MTN Home Pro Up to 20Mbps 300GB at 20Mbps, then 2Mbps R399 Telkom 10Mbps all-hours uncapped Up to 10Mbps 500Gb at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R449 x 12 Axxess Telkom off-peak uncapped LTE Up to 10Mbps 350GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps // Only available from 00:00 to 19:00 R495 Supersonic Home fixed-LTE Lite Up to 30Mbps 400GB at 30Mbps, then 2Mbps R499 Axxess MTN 100Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 100Mbps 400GB threshold, then 2Mbps R549 Afrihost Telkom 10Mbps uncapped Up to 10Mbps 500GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R597 Axxess Telkom 10Mbps uncapped Up to 10Mbps 500GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R599* Telkom 20Mbps all-hours uncapped Up to 20Mbps 600GB at 20Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R599 x 12 Axxess Telkom 20Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 20Mbps 500GB at 20Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R695 Axxess MTN 200Mbps uncapped LTE Up to 200Mbps 650GB threshold, then 2Mbps R749 Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE Pro Best effort 1TB threshold (if required), then 1Mbps R779* Telkom Smartbroadband wireless prepaid unlimited all-hours Up to 10Mbps 250GB at 10Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R849 Supersonic Home fixed-LTE Premium Up to 30Mbps 1TB at 30Mbps, then 2Mbps R899 Afrihost MTN Pure LTE uncapped Up to 150Mbps 1TB threshold, then 1Mbps R949 Afrihost Telkom 20Mbps uncapped Up to 20Mbps 600GB at 20Mbps, then 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps R997 *Axxess is currently running a promotion on its Telkom 10Mbps uncapped and its MTN Uncapped LTE Pro plans. Those subscribing to the plans will pay a reduced price of R299 and R779, respectively. Axxess has not announced an end date for the MTN special, but says it endeavours to inform customers 30 days before changing the price. The Telkom promotion applies to the first two months.

