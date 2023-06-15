Vodacom launches student bundles — 5GB of data for R49

Vodacom has announced a range of new mobile data bundles aimed at students who use its NXT LVL programme.

Qualifying customers can get all access bundles with anytime allocations ranging from 5GB to 30GB for R49 to R199. The packages all include a similar allocation of Night Owl data.

The company said it launched these bundles to help students manage rising interest rates and the cost of living in South Africa.

It added that they are designed to keep students connected as they undertake their mid-year examination preparations.

The bundles are accessible through Vodacom’s Just 4 You initiative. Customers can dial the *123# USSD to browse the bundles, and the promotion runs until 30 June 2023.

Consumer business director at Vodacom South Africa, Rishaad Tayob, says mobile data is a critical part of student life as it allows them to access educational resources and communicate with other students, friends, and families.

“As we recognise the challenges young people face in the country — from the rising costs of living and unemployment, our approach is to ensure we provide value by offering them propositions that respond to their everyday struggles,” he adds.

“Giving them affordable connectivity solutions is one way to address their daily struggles.”

Vodacom’s NXT LVL initiative is aimed at South Africans under the age of 25 and offers deals, services, and benefits for these customers.

Reward partners offer a product catalogue from various brands, including Krispy Kreme, Vida e Caffé, and Upskillist.

Earlier in May, the network operator launched new rewards for NXT LVL customers through its VodaBucks initiative.

Vodacom’s promotional student bundles, including validity and pricing, are listed in the table below.

Vodacom NXT LVL student bundles Data bundle All-access data Night Owl data Validity Price 5GB + 5GB 5GB 5GB 14 days R49.00 10GB + 10GB 10GB 10GB 30 days R79.00 15GB + 15GB 15GB 15GB 30 days R129.00 20GB + 20GB 20GB 20GB 30 days R149.00 25GB + 25GB 25GB 25GB 30 days R179.00 30GB + 30GB 30GB 30GB 30 days R199.00

