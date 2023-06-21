Vodacom now offers embedded SIM (eSIM) support for smartphones across prepaid, top-up/hybrid, and postpaid contract types.

The mobile operator said it uses a QR code-based eSIM activation method with self-RICA, allowing customers to activate their new number digitally.

RICA refers to South Africa’s legal-intercept regulations that require network operators to obtain proof of address and identity before activating a service.

This is referred to as “Know Your Customer” internationally and, in financial services, forms part of anti-money laundering regulations.

“Traditional SIM cards contain unique identifying information that enables a mobile phone or device to connect securely to a mobile network,” Vodacom explained.

“With eSIM, that information is contained in a few lines of code which is stored on a dedicated chip inside a mobile phone or device rather than on a removable card.”

News that Vodacom was readying to launch prepaid eSIM support first broke last week.

Vodacom has offered eSIM support for certain smartwatches since March 2019. It subsequently launched eSIM on several flagship smartphones.

However, to use either feature, customers were required to have a top-up or postpaid contract.

Vodacom’s eSIM service extends to all smartphones with support for the feature bought from the operator or another provider within manufacturer-approved regions.

“Some devices that were sourced outside South Africa may not work with the Vodacom eSIM,” it warned in its terms and conditions.

“This could be as a result of how the device is managed from the source location and also could be as a result of regional-based locks.”

In its terms, Vodacom explains that prepaid customers will receive two till slips upon buying an eSIM. One is the cash sale slip and the other is the eSIM QR code.

“If the eSIM QR code slip is lost, the eSIM will not be able to be reprinted, thus a new one will need to be purchased,” Vodacom stated.

Vodacom eSIM pricing and availability

It does not appear to be possible to buy an eSIM online — only physical SIMs with a delivery window of 2–5 days are available for R10 each on Vodacom’s website.

Vodacom’s marketing material also states that customers must visit a Vodacom Shop or Vodacom Approved dealer to get one.

Vodacom also did not provide a price for the product in its statement announcing the launch, or on its website.

However, a friendly Vodacom Shop employee told us by telephone that prepaid eSIMs cost R25 — the same price as a SIM swap.