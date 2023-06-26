Ericsson and Huawei offer the fastest 4G network speeds in South Africa

MyBroadband speed test data for the year to date has revealed that South Africans enjoy the best 4G performance in areas covered by Ericsson’s radio equipment in MTN’s network.

Huawei’s gear also performed well and was the fastest for Vodacom and Rain.

The data was accumulated through over 300,000 Android mobile tests conducted since 1 January 2023.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted at Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a carrier-agnostic testing environment.

While 5G has seen uptake worldwide, 4G remains a prominent and far-reaching means of connectivity, including in South Africa.

Four vendors — Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, and ZTE — provide 4G radio equipment in South Africa.

Huawei tends to dominate the space, with each of South Africa’s mobile network operators using its equipment in their networks.

MTN also uses ZTE and Ericsson equipment, while Vodacom and Rain use Nokia’s products in addition to Huawei’s. Telkom exclusively uses Huawei 4G radio equipment.

Cell C recently finished switching off its towers and relies on network infrastructure provided by Vodacom and MTN.

South African operators’ preference for radio equipment from Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, and Ericsson broadly aligns with global trends, bar the exclusion of Samsung radio equipment.

According to TrendForce data, Huawei held 29% of the global base station market share as of August 2022.

Ericsson comes in second with a market share of 24%, followed by Nokia, Samsung, and ZTE with 21.5%, 12.0%, and 2.5%, respectively.

Although Huawei’s global market share dropped between 2021 and 2022, Ericsson and Nokia saw theirs grow.

Nokia’s market share grew to 21.5% from 20%, and Ericsson’s share increased from 23.5% to 24%.

Fastest 4G speeds on Ericsson, Huawei, and ZTE

South Africans on Vodacom, Telkom, or Rain’s network enjoy the best speeds in areas covered by Huawei’s radio equipment.

However, MTN speed test data tells a different story. Ericsson performed best in terms of speeds on its network, beating ZTE and Huawei by 8.18Mbps and 8.47Mbps on average, respectively.

MTN customers covered by Ericsson equipment recorded average download speeds of 80.22Mbps for the year to date. However, the average latencies for Ericsson equipment on MTN’s network were the highest.

Despite Huawei placing third among the vendors in MTN’s network, its average download speeds (71.75Mbps) remained higher than manufacturers supplying any other networks in South Africa.

ZTE’s radio equipment also performed relatively well on MTN’s network compared to the rest of the field, with an average download speed of 72.04Mbps.

Vodacom customers covered by Huawei equipment averaged download speeds of 65.34Mbps, while Nokia’s equipment averaged 51.80Mbps.

However, areas covered by Nokia equipment had substantially lower latency at 10.92 milliseconds, compared to 37.84 milliseconds for Huawei.

Telkom only uses Huawei equipment, and its customers recorded average download speeds of 24.30Mbps, with 10.54Mbps upload, and 39.16 milliseconds of latency.

Rain uses a combination of Huawei and Nokia equipment for its network, with customers covered by Huawei equipment achieving average download speeds of 19.47Mbps.

On the other hand, those connecting via Nokia equipment averaged 12.60Mbps. Latency on Rain’s network was relatively similar regardless of equipment vendor.

The table below summarises the average download and upload speeds and latency recorded on the equipment of each 4G vendor