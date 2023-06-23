Company that owns 5,701 of MTN’s towers fears hostile takeover

IHS Holding Ltd. is consulting with JPMorgan Chase & Co. for advice regarding an escalating standoff with its largest shareholders over how the African tower operator is run, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as management fears that governance changes sought by MTN Group Ltd. and Wendel SE, which together own about 45% of IHS, could enable a hostile takeover, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Shareholders representing about 48% of IHS shares submitted the proposals to bring its governance in line with best practice at US-listed companies and to improve market perceptions, Wendel said in a statement to Bloomberg.

“Members of the IHS board and management team seem to be portraying these uncontroversial governance-oriented proposals as a takeover effort by a small number of shareholders,” Wendel said in the statement. “That’s disingenuous and an attempt at misdirection.”

IHS, MTN and JPMorgan declined to comment on the matter.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, MTN accused IHS Towers of wilfully breaching its shareholders’ agreement.

MTN explained that even though it holds 26% of IHS’s shares, its voting power is capped at 20%. MTN is the tower company’s biggest shareholder.

The plan was for MTN to receive priority to sell its non-voting shares, but the African telecommunications giant said it has not been able to.

“In view of IHS’ consistent share price underperformance since listing, MTN has not been able to dispose of the non-voting proportion of its shares and remains unable to vote all of its shares,” MTN said.

“Accordingly — in order to effect the aforementioned alignment of economic and voting rights — MTN submitted a governance proposal, prior to IHS’ 2023 AGM, that was to be considered by all shareholders at the AGM.”

However, MTN alleges that the IHS board wilfully ignored its proposal.

According to the IHS Towers website, its ten-person board includes CEO and chairman Sam Darwish, former MTN CEO Phuthuma Nhleko, and former Florida governor and U.S. Presidential hopeful Jeb Bush.

“Under the shareholders’ agreement and its articles, IHS was required to include the proposal on the agenda for the AGM, notify all other shareholders of the proposal and allow shareholders to vote on the proposal at the AGM,” said MTN.

“However, MTN strongly believes that IHS has wilfully breached the shareholders’ agreement and articles by failing to notify its shareholders of the proposal and denying its shareholders the opportunity to vote on it at the AGM.”

The shareholder dispute comes as IHS shares have lost about 60% since the company’s 2021 initial public offering in New York. Tower firms in Africa are facing demands for major investment in their networks as broadband and smartphone use surges on the continent.

In addition to governance issues, some shareholders are also concerned about capital allocation and high prices of assets as IHS seeks to diversify away from its biggest market, Nigeria, to Latin America and Persian Gulf countries, said the people.

MTN this week requested an extraordinary shareholder meeting to vote on the governance proposals, which would boost its presence on the board.

IHS said Wednesday that MTN doesn’t have the right to call such a meeting and that the mobile operator’s voting rights were capped at 20% in a 2014 agreement.

Before going public, IHS management clashed with Wendel and MTN over post-IPO voting rights in a dispute that delayed the share sale, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Reporting with Bloomberg.