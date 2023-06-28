FNB Connect to run on MTN’s network

First National Bank (FNB) has announced a partnership with MTN that will see the company’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), FNB Connect, run on its infrastructure.

MyBroadband contacted the bank to ask what this means for its existing MVNO agreement with Cell C, and a spokesperson confirmed FNB Connect would run on both networks.

“We are pleased to join forces with MTN to deliver even greater value to all our customers,” said FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“This collaboration is consistent with our efforts to leverage reliable network infrastructure in the market to accelerate our delivery of cost-effective data and voice plans and other ICT services.”

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said the partnership is part of their broader efforts to support MVNOs.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for both FNB and MTN,” Molapisi said.

“By combining our strengths, we are poised to create a truly exceptional network experience for FNB Connect users while also enabling access to a broader range of ICT services, beyond just connectivity, for FNB customers.”

Cell C announced last week that it switched off the last of its towers and has fully migrated to using a “virtual radio access network” provided by MTN for its prepaid and MVNO customers.

Cell C contract customers were already using Vodacom’s network through a roaming deal.

The company has assured that the MTN-built “virtual RAN” still uses Cell C’s own radio frequency spectrum resources and that it still operates its own core network and remains fully in control of the customer experience.