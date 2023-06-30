MTN launches 15MB free Facebook data per day

MTN has announced that subscribers will receive 15MB of data per day for use on Facebook text and photo content.

The operator said it collaborated with Facebook parent Meta Platforms to develop and offer this service for data-sensitive customers.

In a statement issued on Friday, the companies said they introduced Facebook AutoFlex in 2017, a partnership allowing customers to enjoy a text-only Facebook experience.

Meta and MTN said this new text and photo mode gives customers a richer experience where they can see images, update their status, and send messages without data charges.

MTN said they jointly created an ecosystem of services on Facebook providing services such as bundle purchases; data advance (XtraTime); customer registration; and recharges using card, airtime, and MoMo.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Meta,” said MTN consumer prepaid general manager Seun Soladoye.

“Not only are we opening up the digital world to more South Africans, but we are also doing so at reduced data to customers, something which is much-needed in SA right now.”

Soladoye said they look forward to announcing the roll-out of more solutions in partnership with Meta.

Meta Middle East and African director for partnerships Vikas Menon commended MTN on the launch of the service.

“MTN SA continues to lead the path in co-developing and launching innovative solutions that are critical to accelerating digital inclusion and together with MTN, this is a testament to Meta’s commitment to bringing more people online,” stated Menon.