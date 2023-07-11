Cheapest mobile phones in South Africa — with options from R159

Despite the government’s plan to turn off 2G networks in South Africa, a wide range of 2G-exclusive cellphones are still available in the country, with prices starting at R159.

MyBroadband perused Pep, Ackermans, and Game’s online stores to find the ten cheapest mobile phones available to customers in South Africa.

The market for these devices appears to be somewhat saturated, with prices for the top ten cheapest ranging from R159 to R179.

However, the South African government revealed its plans to shut down its 2G and 3G networks in September 2022. This will effectively render these devices useless.

However, these plans have hit a snag with the then-communication minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s ambitious timeline under threat.

Current Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, said the final next-generation spectrum policy would only be announced in September 2023.

This will push back the planned shutdown of South Africa’s 2G and 3G networks by several months.

Initially, the plan was to ban licensing 2G devices by 31 June 2023. This deadline has already passed.

It remains to be seen what the new deadlines will be in the government’s new next-generation spectrum policy.

Keeping in mind that South Africa could switch off 2G and 3G services within the next few years, the ten cheapest cellphones you can buy and their specifications are listed below.

Itel it2163D — R159

Itel 2163D Display size 1.77-inch 120 x 160 px TFT LCD Camera 0.3MP (Game) / None (Takealot) Storage 32MB, microSD up to 32GB Cellular 2G Wireless None/Unknown SIM Dual Battery 1,000mAh Mobile network Unspecified

Stylo Africa — R159

Stylo Africa Display size 1.77-inch (Resolution not specified) Camera No camera Storage 32MB Cellular 2G Wireless None/Unknown SIM Dual Battery 800mAh Mobile network Telkom

Mobicel S1 — R169

Mobicel S1 Display size 1.77-inch 128 x 160 TFT LCD Camera 0.8MP Storage 32MB, microSD up to 32GB Cellular 2.5G (Edge) Wireless None/Unknown SIM Dual Battery 600mAh Mobile network Vodacom

Stylo Yebo — R169

Stylo Yebo Display size 1.77-inch (Resolution not specified) Camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB Cellular 2G Wireless None/Unknown SIM Dual Battery 800mAh Mobile network Vodacom

Premio P180 — R179

Premio P180 Display size 1.8-inch 128 x 160 px TFT LCD Camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB Cellular 2G Wireless Bluetooth SIM Dual Battery 800mAh Mobile network Cell C

Mobicel C1 — R179

Mobicel C1 Display size 1.77-inch (Resolution not specified) Camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB Cellular 2G Wireless None/Unknown SIM Single Battery 600mAh Mobile network MTN

Mobicel C2 — R179

Mobicel C2 Display size 1.8-inch (Resolution not specified) Camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB Cellular 2G Wireless None/Unknown SIM Dual Battery 800mAh Mobile network MTN

Itel 2160 — R179

Itel 2160 Display size 1.8-inch 128 x 160 TFT LCD Camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB, microSD up to 32GB Cellular 2G Wireless Bluetooth SIM Dual Battery 1,000mAh Mobile network Telkom

Premio A13 — R179

Premio A13 Display size 1.7-inch (Resolution not specified) Camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB Cellular Not specified Wireless Not specified SIM Dual Battery 600mAh Mobile network Telkom

Premio A11 — R179

Premio A11 Display size 1.8-inch 128 x 160 px TFT LCD Camera 0.3MP Storage 32MB Cellular 2G Wireless Bluetooth SIM Dual Battery 1,200mAh Mobile network Telkom

