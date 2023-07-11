Cheapest mobile phones in South Africa — with options from R159

Despite the government’s plan to turn off 2G networks in South Africa, a wide range of 2G-exclusive cellphones are still available in the country, with prices starting at R159.
MyBroadband perused Pep, Ackermans, and Game’s online stores to find the ten cheapest mobile phones available to customers in South Africa.
The market for these devices appears to be somewhat saturated, with prices for the top ten cheapest ranging from R159 to R179.
However, the South African government revealed its plans to shut down its 2G and 3G networks in September 2022. This will effectively render these devices useless.
However, these plans have hit a snag with the then-communication minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s ambitious timeline under threat.
Current Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, said the final next-generation spectrum policy would only be announced in September 2023.
This will push back the planned shutdown of South Africa’s 2G and 3G networks by several months.
Initially, the plan was to ban licensing 2G devices by 31 June 2023. This deadline has already passed.
It remains to be seen what the new deadlines will be in the government’s new next-generation spectrum policy.
Keeping in mind that South Africa could switch off 2G and 3G services within the next few years, the ten cheapest cellphones you can buy and their specifications are listed below.
Itel it2163D — R159
|Itel 2163D
|Display size
|1.77-inch 120 x 160 px TFT LCD
|Camera
|0.3MP (Game) / None (Takealot)
|Storage
|32MB, microSD up to 32GB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|None/Unknown
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|1,000mAh
|Mobile network
|Unspecified
Stylo Africa — R159
|Stylo Africa
|Display size
|1.77-inch (Resolution not specified)
|Camera
|No camera
|Storage
|32MB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|None/Unknown
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|800mAh
|Mobile network
|Telkom
Mobicel S1 — R169
|Mobicel S1
|Display size
|1.77-inch 128 x 160 TFT LCD
|Camera
|0.8MP
|Storage
|32MB, microSD up to 32GB
|Cellular
|2.5G (Edge)
|Wireless
|None/Unknown
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|600mAh
|Mobile network
|Vodacom
Stylo Yebo — R169
|Stylo Yebo
|Display size
|1.77-inch (Resolution not specified)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Storage
|32MB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|None/Unknown
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|800mAh
|Mobile network
|Vodacom
Premio P180 — R179
|Premio P180
|Display size
|1.8-inch 128 x 160 px TFT LCD
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Storage
|32MB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|Bluetooth
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|800mAh
|Mobile network
|Cell C
Mobicel C1 — R179
|Mobicel C1
|Display size
|1.77-inch (Resolution not specified)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Storage
|32MB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|None/Unknown
|SIM
|Single
|Battery
|600mAh
|Mobile network
|MTN
Mobicel C2 — R179
|Mobicel C2
|Display size
|1.8-inch (Resolution not specified)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Storage
|32MB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|None/Unknown
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|800mAh
|Mobile network
|MTN
Itel 2160 — R179
|Itel 2160
|Display size
|1.8-inch 128 x 160 TFT LCD
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Storage
|32MB, microSD up to 32GB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|Bluetooth
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|1,000mAh
|Mobile network
|Telkom
Premio A13 — R179
|Premio A13
|Display size
|1.7-inch (Resolution not specified)
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Storage
|32MB
|Cellular
|Not specified
|Wireless
|Not specified
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|600mAh
|Mobile network
|Telkom
Premio A11 — R179
|Premio A11
|Display size
|1.8-inch 128 x 160 px TFT LCD
|Camera
|0.3MP
|Storage
|32MB
|Cellular
|2G
|Wireless
|Bluetooth
|SIM
|Dual
|Battery
|1,200mAh
|Mobile network
|Telkom
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.