Cheapest mobile phones in South Africa — with options from R159

11 July 2023

Despite the government’s plan to turn off 2G networks in South Africa, a wide range of 2G-exclusive cellphones are still available in the country, with prices starting at R159.

MyBroadband perused Pep, Ackermans, and Game’s online stores to find the ten cheapest mobile phones available to customers in South Africa.

The market for these devices appears to be somewhat saturated, with prices for the top ten cheapest ranging from R159 to R179.

However, the South African government revealed its plans to shut down its 2G and 3G networks in September 2022. This will effectively render these devices useless.

However, these plans have hit a snag with the then-communication minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s ambitious timeline under threat.

Current Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, said the final next-generation spectrum policy would only be announced in September 2023.

This will push back the planned shutdown of South Africa’s 2G and 3G networks by several months.

Initially, the plan was to ban licensing 2G devices by 31 June 2023. This deadline has already passed.

It remains to be seen what the new deadlines will be in the government’s new next-generation spectrum policy.

Keeping in mind that South Africa could switch off 2G and 3G services within the next few years, the ten cheapest cellphones you can buy and their specifications are listed below.

Itel it2163D — R159

Itel 2163D
Display size 1.77-inch 120 x 160 px TFT LCD
Camera 0.3MP (Game) / None (Takealot)
Storage 32MB, microSD up to 32GB
Cellular 2G
Wireless None/Unknown
SIM Dual
Battery 1,000mAh
Mobile network Unspecified

Stylo Africa — R159

Stylo Africa
Display size 1.77-inch (Resolution not specified)
Camera No camera
Storage 32MB
Cellular 2G
Wireless None/Unknown
SIM Dual
Battery 800mAh
Mobile network Telkom

Mobicel S1 — R169

Mobicel S1
Display size 1.77-inch 128 x 160 TFT LCD
Camera 0.8MP
Storage 32MB, microSD up to 32GB
Cellular 2.5G (Edge)
Wireless None/Unknown
SIM Dual
Battery 600mAh
Mobile network Vodacom

Stylo Yebo — R169

Stylo Yebo
Display size 1.77-inch (Resolution not specified)
Camera 0.3MP
Storage 32MB
Cellular 2G
Wireless None/Unknown
SIM Dual
Battery 800mAh
Mobile network Vodacom

Premio P180 — R179

Premio P180
Display size 1.8-inch 128 x 160 px TFT LCD
Camera 0.3MP
Storage 32MB
Cellular 2G
Wireless Bluetooth
SIM Dual
Battery 800mAh
Mobile network Cell C

Mobicel C1 — R179

Mobicel C1
Display size 1.77-inch (Resolution not specified)
Camera 0.3MP
Storage 32MB
Cellular 2G
Wireless None/Unknown
SIM Single
Battery 600mAh
Mobile network MTN

Mobicel C2 — R179

Mobicel C2
Display size 1.8-inch (Resolution not specified)
Camera 0.3MP
Storage 32MB
Cellular 2G
Wireless None/Unknown
SIM Dual
Battery 800mAh
Mobile network MTN

Itel 2160 — R179

Itel 2160
Display size  1.8-inch 128 x 160 TFT LCD
Camera 0.3MP
Storage 32MB, microSD up to 32GB
Cellular 2G
Wireless Bluetooth
SIM Dual
Battery 1,000mAh
Mobile network Telkom

Premio A13 — R179

Premio A13
Display size 1.7-inch (Resolution not specified)
Camera 0.3MP
Storage 32MB
Cellular Not specified
Wireless Not specified
SIM Dual
Battery 600mAh
Mobile network Telkom

Premio A11 — R179

Premio A11
Display size 1.8-inch 128 x 160 px TFT LCD
Camera 0.3MP
Storage 32MB
Cellular 2G
Wireless Bluetooth
SIM Dual
Battery 1,200mAh
Mobile network Telkom

Now read: MTN launches 15MB free Facebook data per day

Share your thoughts: Cheapest mobile phones in South Afri…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Cheapest mobile phones in South Africa — with options from R159