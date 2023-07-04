Cell C headhunts another Vodacom veteran

Cell C has appointed Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as its Chief of Staff, Strategy and Business Transformation.

Ayo-Oladejo will report directly to newly-minted Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes.

Both are Vodacom veterans. Ayo-Oladejo was at Vodacom for over 11 years, and Mendes for twenty-three.

Ayo-Oladejo most recently served as the Vodacom consumer business unit’s Executive for Strategy, Execution, and Performance Management from August 2020 to March 2023.

She began at Vodacom in October 2011 as programme manager for integrated enterprise solutions. She served in various leadership roles in her years at the company.

From November 2018 to August 2020, she was the Vodacom consumer business unit’s chief of staff.

Ayo-Oladejo cut her teeth in telecoms at Vmobile (now Airtel Nigeria), starting in customer support and service delivery roles.

She worked closely with Mendes as part of his executive team within the Vodacom consumer business.

According to Cell C, she played a pivotal role in shaping strategies that fuelled business growth and enhanced customer experience.

“Her deep understanding of market dynamics, customer behaviour, and competitor insights enabled her to effectively orchestrate execution across multiple business units,” the company said.

Ayo-Oladejo holds an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand Business School and a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

“As Chief of Staff, Strategy and Business Transformation, Rachael will play a critical role in driving Cell C’s strategic initiatives and ensuring seamless execution across the organisation,” the network operator said.

“[Rachael’s] wealth of experience, proven track record, and deep industry insights make her the ideal candidate to play a pivotal role in our transformative journey to drive growth and profitability,” said Mendes.

“I am confident that her appointment will further strengthen Cell C’s position in the market in line with our strategic ambitions.”

