Rain shelves plans to launch prepaid

Rain appears to have shelved plans to offer prepaid services in South Africa, with the company punting its Rain One (stylised rainOne) product instead.

MyBroadband asked for an update on its plans to launch prepaid packages after it revealed its intentions to do so in July last year.

“At this time, we don’t have any immediate plans to introduce prepaid offerings,” Rain told Mybroadband.

“However, we do continuously review our roadmap and can adapt accordingly.”

The company launched Rain One in early May 2023 and said it is designed to decrease reliance on prepaid data.

“Our new Rain One product provides an excellent alternative for customers seeking home and phone connectivity in one plan,” it said.

“With Rain One, customers get unlimited 5G home and receive two mobile sims that get free monthly calls, data and SMS at no additional cost.”

“This is designed to offer customers more value each month and to decrease reliance on prepaid data,” Rain added.

Rain One is offered without contract on a month-to-month basis.

It bundles a combination of mobile and fixed-wireless plans, offering monthly calls and data for two phones and an uncapped fixed-5G connection for R559 per month.

“Rain is now combining home and phone into one plan, branded Rain One,” it said. “Now customers can connect all their devices with one monthly bill.”

Rain also allows existing customers to upgrade to the Rain One plan for the same price as their current plan.

“Customers with Rain One will be able to seamlessly port their existing number and use Rain mobile as their primary SIM, with national 4G mobile coverage,” it added.

Along with the Rain One launch, the company also announced the launch of a fully-fledged 4G mobile network.

It said the spectrum it acquired during the 2022 auction had allowed it to overlay its existing 4G network with a new layer.

“This has now positioned Rain to enter the market as a full mobile network operator, thus becoming the fourth telco after Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, with a network that offers national coverage in voice, SMS and data,” it said.

Rain CEO Brandon Leigh said he is confident that combining home and mobile voice and data offerings in one plan would appeal to the South African market.

Rain’s former prepaid plans

On 27 July 2022, Rain said it planned to launch prepaid services in South Africa.

During a presentation at the Avior Corporate Summit, Leigh said Rain has the necessary functionality to offer prepaid products.

“We are currently preparing for prepaid offerings. We have got the functionality,” said Leigh.

“Prepaid is a huge part of the [South African] market… We will offer prepaid to reach more customers.”

However, Leigh emphasised that Rain was still figuring out whether another prepaid service offering is something South African customers need.

He explained that although it would help Rain reach more customers, they weren’t exactly sure how such products would be rolled out.

At the time, Leigh said there was no indication of the tariffs Rain would charge, adding that price is a critical factor in the South African market.

“I think with the economy where it’s at and the pain that consumers are going to experience, I think we aren’t naive that price points are extremely sensitive in the South African landscape,” he said.

He added that Rain would decide on its pricing after further discussions.

