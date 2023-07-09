Several people in Century City near the Canal Walk Shopping Centre are reporting that Vodacom’s Cape Town headquarters is on fire.

Based on images and videos posted online, it appears as though the company’s solar panels caught fire.

However, Vodacom told MyBroadband it is yet to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Vodacom said there were fortunately not many people in the building, given that it was a Sunday.

“The building was evacuated, with no injuries that we are aware of at this stage,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

The fire will have no impact on its regional or national network operations, Vodacom said.

Vodacom said it would provide more details as it is able.

“We can confirm that a fire at our offices in Century City is being attended to by fire services and appears to be under control. We will investigate the cause of the fire and take appropriate action,” said Vodacom’s head of media relations, Byron Kennedy.