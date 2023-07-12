While Vodacom only lets subscribers buy eSIMs in-store, several international third-party providers will let you do so via their app or online platform.

South Africa’s biggest mobile network officially launched eSIM for all customers — prepaid, contract, and topup — in mid-June 2023.

eSIMs — or embedded SIMs — work through a built-in integrated circuit card chip in a smartphone or other smart device and dedicated software.

It eliminates the need to buy and insert a physical SIM card into your smartphone.

The feature is primarily available on flagship smartphones like Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy S series.

While Vodacom previously allowed contract customers to buy eSIMs, this was primarily for wearables that could be linked to the customer’s cellphone number on a smartphone.

Although the benefit of eSIMs has now been extended to prepaid clients, they still get the short end of the stick when it comes to the initial sign-up.

Buying an eSIM as a prepaid customer requires going into a Vodacom shop and getting a till slip with a QR code to install and activate the eSIM on their device.

While existing contract and top-up customers can request an eSIM swap via Vodacom’s contact centre and have its details sent to their email address, prepaid customers have to get their eSIM in-store.

Vodacom not offering customers the ability to buy eSIMs online is curious, particularly as it would allow the operator to onboard new customers faster and with less fuss.

Previously, Vodacom may have needed people to go in-store to complete the legally-required Rica process with their IDs and proof of address.

However, the operator launched an online self-Rica system in tandem with the eSIM rollout.

Unfortunately, using this facility requires entering a 20-digit SIM number only available on the back of a physical SIM card pack.

The lack of online purchasing also nullifies one of the major benefits of an eSIM, which is the ability to get connected instantly, anytime, and anywhere you have an Internet connection.

For example, an overseas tourist can buy an eSIM from a mobile operator in a country they plan to visit and immediately connect to the network after landing.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that plans were underway to roll out eSIM activation to other channels, including online and digital channels.

“At launch, we wanted to make sure customers receive adequate support through our physical channels,” the spokesperson said.

“We do acknowledge the benefits of activating eSIM via our digital channels, as this benefits both our customers and the planet.”

Alternative options available

Fortunately, multiple international eSIM apps and platforms will let you buy a Vodacom eSIM online.

One popular example is Airalo, which can be used to buy eSIMs and bundles for various mobile networks operating in over 200 countries.

In addition to creating a user account, Airalo may also require you to submit “Electronically Know Your Customer” (eKYC) details before buying eSIMs in countries requiring them.

KYC is what South Africans call “Rica”.

For this, Airalo requires that you upload a photo of your passport.

MyBroadband previously successfully used Airalo to connect to mobile networks in the United Arab Emirates and Tanzania.

In the case of the latter, we could roam on Vodacom’s network via a reseller, despite Vodacom eSIM not yet being officially supported.

As a result of this experience, we were curious to know whether we could do the same in South Africa.

Sure enough, we found Vodacom eSIMs with five data packages to buy from a provider called CellSA.

The table below shows how the prices of these bundles compared with Vodacom’s own prepaid data packages.

Airalo Vodacom prepaid vs direct Package CellSA on Airalo Vodacom prepaid Weekly 1GB data bundle $4.50 (R83) R69 15-day 2GB data bundle $8.00 (R148) R198 (2 x weekly) Monthly 3GB data bundle $11.00 (R203) R234 (R149 for 2GB + R85 for 1GB)

R249 for 4GB Monthly 5GB data bundle $15.50 (R286) R334 (R249 for 4GB + R85 for 1GB)

R349 for 6GB Monthly 10GB data bundle $26.00 (R480) R469

The buying and activation process was straightforward and completed in less than 5 minutes.

Using an FNB card, the $4.50 1GB weekly product cost us R86.57.

That did not include the 2% foreign transaction conversion fee, which is typically charged at a later stage.

We were provided with two options for installing the eSIM — QR Code or manual configuration.

Airalo provided detailed step-by-step instructions on how to do this, with an installation guide available for our specific phone model.

We opted to share the QR code in a WhatsApp chat (with ourselves), which we opened on a computer to scan with the smartphone.

After activating the eSIM, we could track our data usage via the Airalo app and top up data with one of the aforementioned bundles.

Unfortunately, the eSIM did not support calls or SMSes.

Download speeds measured around 70Mbps, but upload speeds barely reached 1Mbps. The ping was also much higher than a typical 4G or 5G connection.

The screenshots below summarise the Vodacom eSIM buying process on Airalo and subsequent activation and speed tests on a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone.

Buying Vodacom eSIM on Airalo app

Activating eSIM in SIM settings on Galaxy smartphone

MyBroadband speed tests on Airalo eSIM roaming on Vodacom

