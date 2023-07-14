What’s Next — Datafree CEO Gour Lentell on how Datafree Connect lets employees use work apps without paying for data

In this What’s Next interview, Aki Anastasiou meets with Gour Lentell, the CEO of mobile data optimization company Datafree, to discuss its new tool — Datafree Connect.

Lentell began his career at PWC as a Management Consultant in the United Kingdom and Australia.

He then joined Oracle in 1992 as a Consulting Industry Director, before becoming the Senior Vice President for Systems Delivery at OzEmail.

In 1998, Lentell began his startup journey by co-founding Sabela Media — an ad-serving provider — where he served as the Executive Chairman.

He went on to co-found SEM technology provider Decide Interactive in 2001 and Datafree in 2009.

In 2019, Lentell founded MoyaApp — a super app offering data-free messaging and content to over 6.5 million monthly active users in South Africa.

What’s Next with Gour Lentell

Lentell begins his What’s Next interview by explaining what Datafree is and why he founded it.

He then unpacks the company’s new product, Datafree Connect, and explains how it lets employees use essential work apps without paying for data.

Lentell also unpacks the potential use cases for Datafree Connect, and dives deeper into how it benefits specific industries.

Watch the full What’s Next interview with Datafree CEO Gour Lentell below.