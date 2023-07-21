South Africa’s eSIM mess

South Africa’s biggest mobile network operators are offering half-baked support for embedded SIM (eSIM) technology.

eSIM is a relatively new technology that eliminates the need for a physical SIM card on smartphones, wearables, and Internet-of-things devices.

An eSIM works with a combination of an integrated board chip and purpose-built software that creates a virtual Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).

These can be loaded onto devices such as smartphones or smartwatches using a QR code. Manual configuration with a complex and unique SM-DP+ address number is also possible.

In smartphones, eSIM support is primarily found in flagship devices from major manufacturers like Apple and Samsung.

eSIMs offer numerous benefits — including easily switching between operators, saving physical space typically used for a SIM card tray, and adding cellular connectivity to more compact devices like wearables.

Without the ability to remove a SIM card and insert their own, eSIMs also make life more difficult for smartphone thieves.

South Africa got its first taste of eSIM support when Vodacom launched the technology for select smartwatches on contracts in March 2019.

It later expanded the option to smartphones on contracts before recently adding eSIM support for prepaid customers.

However, there is one big problem with how Vodacom’s eSIM purchasing process works.

Despite offering an online Rica (providing proof of identity and address), getting an eSIM from Vodacom as a prepaid customer requires going to a Vodacom outlet or partner shop.

That eliminates the convenience of using an eSIM while increasing the barriers for potential new customers to hop onto Vodacom’s network.

Yet buying a physical SIM card from Vodacom online is no issue. These are stocked by several e-commerce retailers — including Takealot.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that plans were underway to roll eSIM buying out to other channels — including digital/online.

Vodacom might also be experiencing some early teething problems with the service.

At least one Vodacom customer who recently contacted MyBroadband said he could not do a SIM swap from a physical card to an eSIM in-store.

He had tried the Vodacom and Vodacom4u shops at Clearwater Mall in Krugersdorp but was told that “the system does not allow it”.

MTN has also offered eSIM support for smartwatches on contract since October 2019 and expanded that to contract smartphones in December 2020.

The operator previously told MyBroadband it would roll out full eSIM support by the end of 2022. That did not go as planned.

In its latest update, MTN said it was working on the project and planned to expand its eSIM offering “in the coming weeks”. It did not explain the reason for the delay from its planned 2022 launch.

Both Cell C and Telkom launched eSIM support for smartphones in 2021. These also require customers to go in-store.

Unlike Vodacom and MTN, however, neither operator supports eSIMs in wearables.

Cell C told MyBroadband it would offer customers the ability to acquire eSIMs online and eSIM support on wearables in approximately a year’s time. Therefore, customers can expect these features to be available around July 2024.

Telkom said it could not give an estimated date for the availability of online eSIM purchases or eSIM support on wearables. However, it was currently in a procurement process for SIM vendors to respond to its eSIM device strategy, including for wearables and IoT devices.

Although Rain was running eSIM devices on its 4G network as far back as 2019, it is the only operator in the country that does not offer eSIM in any capacity.

Most recently, it told MyBroadband that eSIM was on its roadmap and would be available “soon”, without providing further details.

The table below shows the status of eSIM support on South Africa’s four major mobile networks.