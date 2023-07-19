This is where you can get the best call quality in South Africa

MyBroadband recently performed the largest mobile network voice quality test in South Africa, and the results show that Gauteng has the best overall call quality.

These results form part of a network quality testing project to determine the performance of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom’s mobile networks across South Africa.

MyBroadband partnered with Analytico, Afristay, and Keysight distributor Coral-i for the extensive, country-wide project.

This project uses Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, to test a range of variables using high-end Samsung devices.

Network performance was measured according to the latest End-user and Subscriber Charter from the industry regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

The regulations require mobile operators to achieve an Average Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR) of 98% and an Average Dropped Call Ratio (DCR) of below 3%.

It further requires an Average Call Setup Time (CST) of below 9 seconds and an Average Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of higher than 3.

We also use ETSI guidelines to determine an overall score for each operator in each area.

This score is determined from a combination of multiple factors, including those scored by Icasa.

For these results, all the operators had their results averaged out in each area so that areas could be compared regardless of network.

The smaller areas we tested varied greatly, and only Polokwane won more than a single category.

Based on the ETSI scoring guidelines, Polokwane had the best average overall score of 89.7% in an area.

Polokwane and Nelspruit were the only areas where all the operators achieved a 100% call setup success rate.

Brits and Tzaneen were the only two areas where no calls were dropped on any network.

Mokopane had the fastest average call setup time out of all the tested areas, at 2.63 seconds.

Pretoria came out on top in terms of speech quality MOS, which means callers in the capital city should be able to hear each other the best.

Best areas for call quality Metric Area Performance Average call setup time Mokopane 2.63s Average call success ratio Nelspruit, Polokwane 100.00% Average dropped call ratio Brits, Tzaneen 0.00% Average speech quality mean opinion score (MOS) Pretoria 4.1 Overall score Polokwane 89.7%

Doing the same calculations for all the results in each province gives a different perspective.

Gauteng is the clear winner when the results are split by province, winning in all but the average call setup time.

The Western Cape had a slightly faster average performance in call setup time.