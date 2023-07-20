The “Yebo Gogo” professor has died

Professor Kole Omotoso, best known in South Africa for portraying the “Yebo Gogo” man in Vodacom’s early TV commercials, passed away on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Vodacom paid tribute to Omotoso.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prof Omotoso, who is one of the country’s respected academic and playwrights,” said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

“At Vodacom, we remember him as an iconic figure who helped put brand Vodacom on the map through the inventive ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign that went on to win several advertising accolades.”

Joosub said Prof Omotoso leaves behind a rich legacy.

“[He played] a significant role in inserting brand Vodacom, a brand with deep African roots, in the national conscience,” he said.

“I would also like to offer my personal heartfelt condolences to Prof Omotoso’s family.”

Prof Omotoso was born on 21 April 1943 in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria. He obtained South African citizenship in 1999.

He was married to Marguerita Omotoso, an architect and urban planner originally from Barbados.

The couple have three children — including actor, director and filmmaker Akin Omotoso and author and architect Yewande Omotoso.

Omotoso studied at King’s College, Lagos, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Edinburgh.

From the mid–1990s when Vodacom was issued its operating licence, through the early 2000s, Prof Omotoso was one of the most visible people in the country.

As the face of Vodacom’s adverts, his image dominated the advertising media landscape.

“Prof Omotoso will always be remembered for a brand campaign that evoked emotions, created nostalgia and fostered deep connections,” Vodacom said.