How much it costs to cancel a cellphone contract in South Africa

You might want to cancel your smartphone contract for several reasons, such as being displeased with the provider’s service or needing a new handset.

However, ending your contract early will land you a hefty cancellation fee. MyBroadband compared contract cancellation fees from Cell C, MTN, Vodacom, and Telkom.

South Africa’s Consumer Protection Act (CPA) stipulates that a mobile network subscriber can cancel a fixed-term contract before the original expiry date.

They are required to give the network operator 20 business days’ notice of their intent to cancel.

They will remain liable for money in arrears at the time of cancellation and fees already due.

In addition, the provider is permitted, but not required, to charge a reasonable cancellation fee.

South Africa’s mobile networks take different approaches to calculating this fee.

Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom’s contract cancellation fee calculations are summarised below.

Vodacom

Vodacom will charge you 75% of the balance of the contract’s value if you decide to terminate it early.

“The balance of your contract is your monthly subscription amount times by the remaining months of your contract,” Vodacom’s terms and conditions state.

For instance, cancelling an R800 per month two-year contract with three months left will result in a cancellation fee of R1,800:

R800 × 3 months = R2,400 R2,400 × 75% = R1,800

This 25% discount only applies to the contract subscription fee. Amounts owing on any device included with the contract must be paid in full.

Vodacom will also add any other outstanding amounts to the cancellation cost, such as bundle purchases during the month and unpaid airtime advances.

MTN

MTN’s contract cancellation fee comprises one month’s payment in addition to the outstanding amount for the handset. It will add any remaining usage charges to this total.

Customers must call 135 from an MTN number to go through the process or can send an email to [email protected] with their cancellation request.

Below is an example of MTN’s cancellation fee calculation with three months left. We used the example of a 24-month Mega Gigs XS package with a Huawei Nova 9 SE for R769 per month.

The device makes up R620 of the total monthly price, while the package costs R149.

R620 × 3 months = R1,860 R1,860 + R769 (one month’s subscription) = R2,629

For reference, you would pay R2,307 if you let the contract run its duration.

Cell C

Cell C will calculate premature cancellation fees using the following components:

The remaining value of the handset at the time of the cancellation request

The amount on the current month’s invoice

50% of the remainder of the contract period and the subscription fees

Cell C doesn’t specify how much the monthly handset fee contributes to its total contract price.

However, a MyBroadband reader attempted to cancel their contract three months before it was due to conclude.

They were on a 24-month Pinnacle 2GB package with a Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone, with the smartphone contributing R250 to the total contract price of R429 a month:

R250 × 3 months = R750 R429 × 3 months × 0.5 = R643.50 R750 + R643.50 = R1,393.50

For reference, they would have paid R1,287 to let the contract run its course. It would have been more expensive to cancel than to wait for the contract to mature.

Telkom

Telkom’s contract cancellation costs include outstanding handset payments and an R809 cancellation fee.

“The cancellation fee value is predominantly made up of the remaining device fees, and this depends on the remaining time on the contract and original device,” it says.

“Telkom has to charge device fees as we have already incurred the costs and therefore have to recoup our investment.”

It should be noted that Telkom customers are contractually obligated to give Telkom 30 days’ notice for contract cancellations instead of the CPA-stipulated 20 days.

For example, an iPhone 13 on Telkom’s FlexOn 8 package costs R1,009 monthly over 24 months. The FlexOn 8 package alone costs R279 per month over the same period, meaning the handset instalment is R730.

Therefore, a premature cancellation fee with three months remaining on the contract would cost R2,999:

R730 × 3 months = R2,190 R2,190 + R809 = R2,999

For reference, a subscriber would pay R3,027 if they didn’t cancel the contract.