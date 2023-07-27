Best smartphone contract deals under R500 a month

While new flagship smartphones can be expensive, even on contract, South Africans can buy powerful older-generation flagships or mid-range devices for under R500 a month.

MyBroadbroad compared some of the best smartphone contract deals available in South Africa for less than R500 per month.

We compared deals from South Africa’s major mobile network operators — Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom — focusing on data-centric packages.

Telkom’s contracts under R500 a month tend to beat the rest regarding data, minutes, and SMS allocations.

Three of the devices listed — the Oppo A74, Apple iPhone SE 2022, and Honor X9A — are available on its FlexOn 4 plan, which provides 4GB of anytime data, combined with 100 all-network minutes, 750 on-network minutes, and 750 SMSs.

South African residents can get the Oppo A74 for R479 per month over two years and the Apple iPhone SE 2022 for R489 a month over three years.

The Honor X9A on Telkom’s FlexOn plan costs R499 a month over 24 months.

Samsung fans will likely enjoy Cell C’s offerings, which include the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, each for R499 per month over three years.

The network operator also sells the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 for R479 per month over two years.

Vodacom also offers the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and A54 for R479 and R499 per month on three-year contracts, respectively. It also provides higher data allocations than Cell C for these device contracts.

Another notable inclusion from Vodacom is the Nothing Phone 1 with 1.2GB of anytime data and 1.2GB of Night Owl Data for R499 per month over three years.

MTN’s Vivo V27e contract with its Mega Gigs XS plan is the cheapest listed at R439 a month over three years. The plan includes 1GB of anytime data, 500MB of social media data, and 500MB of video streaming data.

South Africans can get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus on the same plan for R499 monthly over 24 months.

Comparisons of contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below. We considered both two- and three-year contracts for the comparison.