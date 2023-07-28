South Africa’s top MVNOs

Several mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) are available to South African customers who require a cellular plan but don’t want to go through one of the country’s prominent mobile network operators.

MyBroadband compared some of the country’s best MVNOs, including Afrihost Air Mobile, FNB Connect, Standard Bank Mobile, and Capitect Connect, regarding data pricing.

We compared pricing for various data bundle sizes across the MVNOs to determine which is the cheapest.

Our analysis revealed that Afrihost Air Mobile and Axxess Mobile offer the best data prices, while Standard Bank Mobile is generally the most expensive.

It should be noted that, at low data allocations, Capitec Connect is the most cost-effective as it charges a flat rate of R4.50 per megabyte.

However, the flat rate pulls it out of contention for the cheapest MVNO title as it becomes comparatively expensive for those requiring larger data bundles.

A price comparison of 100MB, 1GB, 5GB, and 10GB data bundles available from various MVNOs in South Africa is summarised in the table below. We also noted the validity period offered by each.

MVNO data prices MVNO Bundle validity 100MB 1GB 5GB 10GB Afrihost Air Mobile 60 days R10.00 R30.00 R100.00 R150.00 Axess Mobile 90 days – – R99.00 R249.00* Capitec Connect 30 days R4.50 R45.00 R225.00 R450.00 FNB Connect 30 days – R59.00 R249.00 R469.00 Shoprite K’Nect** 60 days R10.00/R5.00 R39.00/R19.50 R149.00 R250.00 Standard Bank Mobile 30 days – R79.00 R299.00 R399.00 *Axxess doesn’t offer a 10GB data bundle. However, at R249, its 15GB data bundle is cheaper than the other MVNOs’ 10GB bundles, bar Afrihost Air Mobile. *Shoprite Money Market account holders receive a 50% discount on data bundles up to 2GB.

Afrihost Air Mobile is the cheapest for 1GB and 10GB data bundles at R30 and R150, respectively. It was beaten by R1 in 5GB bundles by Axxess Mobile, which charges R99.

Standard Bank Mobile is the most expensive for 1GB and 5GB data bundles at R79 and R299, respectively.

However, regarding 10GB bundles, Standard Bank Mobile is R70 cheaper than FNB Connect, which is the most expensive for that particular product tier.

Regarding data rollover, Capitec Connect, FNB Connect, and Standard Bank Mobile only sell data bundles that are valid for a month.

Axxess mobile’s data bundles have the longest validity period at 90 days, followed by Afrihost Air Mobile and Shoprite K’Nect at 60 days.

Some of the best MVNOs in South Africa are listed below. They are ranked from cheapest to most expensive based on data pricing.

Afrihost Air Mobile

Afrihost Air Mobile sells 60-day data bundles from 100MB to 1TB, with prices ranging from R10 to R1,000.

Customers can opt for a prepaid SIM, a data-only contract, or plans that include voice minutes, SMSes, and data. It also gives subscribers 1GB of free data monthly, provided they claim it in the Afrihost app.

The MVNO uses MTN’s network to provide connectivity to its customers.

Axxess Mobile

Like Afrihost, Axxess Mobile uses MTN’s network to connect its clients. It sells data bundles ranging from 2.5GB to 50GB, with prices from R66 to R499.

Axxess’s MVNO service has a 90-day data rollover, meaning its bundles won’t expire for up to three months.

It charges customers R39 per GB to top up their data bundles.

Capitec Connect

Capitec Connect is the cheapest MVNO available to South Africans that only require small amounts of data each month.

Capitec launched the MVNO in September 2022 and uses Cell C’s network to connect its customers. MTN provides Cell C’s physical infrastructure for MVNOs.

Moreover, its data bundles never expire, provided they are used at least once every six months.

Shoprite K’nect

Shoprite launched its MVNO — Shoprite K’nect — in early 2021. It runs on Cell C’s network, with physical infrastructure provided by MTN.

The company says it uses flat data and call rates to avoid using complicated subscription tiers, and its bundles are valid for two months.

Shoprite K’nect offers several benefits for subscribers, including the ability to earn free airtime and data through purchases made at Checkers, Shoprite, and Usave.

Money Market account holders get a 50% discount on data bundles up to 2GB, with discounts for larger bundles “coming soon”.

FNB Connect

FNB Connect has been around since 2015 and offers its clients a choice of data-only plans or contracts that include minutes, data, and SMSes.

Initially launched on Cell C’s MVNO platform, FNB recently added MTN as a wholesale provider.

To qualify for FNB Connect, potential subscribers must be over 18 and hold a transactional account with the bank.

It is one of the only MVNOs in South Africa to offer device contracts.

Standard Bank Mobile

Standard Bank launched its MVNO in 2018, allowing its customers to convert their banking fees to airtime or data.

It also gives UCount members data based on their UCount rewards tier:

Tier 1 — 50MB free data

Tier 2 — 100MB free data

Tier 3 — 500MB free data

Tier 4 — 1GB free data

Tier 5 — 2GB free data

Standard Bank Mobile’s prepaid data bundles are valid for one month, and prices range from R9 for 50MB to R399 for 10GB.

