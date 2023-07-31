MTN has entered a public-private partnership with the Johannesburg Roads Agency to tackle load-shedding traffic in Soweto.

A Service Level Agreement between the two parties will see MTN SA providing backup power to all traffic lights in Soweto near MTN base stations.

MTN base stations will supply power from the sites’ backup power systems to the traffic lights during load-shedding.

This will significantly alleviate delays and frustrations experienced by Soweto residents and commuters and will be particularly helpful at key traffic corridors that lead towards highways, MTN said.

“The JRA must be commended for their commitment in ensuring swift progress in implementing this project,” said MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi.

“This is an excellent example of what can be achieved when the private and public sectors work together to positively impact the lives of citizens.”

Acting JRA CEO Zweli Nyati said that by partnering with business, they are taking proactive steps to alleviate the impact load-shedding has on commuters.

“To ensure efficient traffic flow at peak times, we need smooth-flowing traffic corridors that lead traffic onto highways, keeping people moving to their destinations with ease and efficiency,” stated Nyati.

“By ensuring a stable power supply to traffic lights, we aim to enhance road safety, minimise congestion, and create a more seamless driving and transportation experience for all road users.”

Molapisi said they aim to expand the project by partnering with municipalities nationwide to create corridors of free-flowing traffic during load-shedding using mobile base stations to power traffic lights where possible.

MTN is also creating a traffic corridor from the Flora Clinic, along 14th Avenue, towards the N1 highway, which leads to outside the MTN head office, to ensure smooth movement onto and off the N1 highway at the 14th Avenue intersection.

Those traffic lights will be backed up by power supplied by electricity generated from the MTN campus.

