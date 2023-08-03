MTN announces 5G private network push

MTN South Africa says it has launched a drive to roll out its 5G network slicing product to various industries after offering its private network services to the mining sector.

“Our 5G private network gives you control of your connectivity by providing predictable latencies, high device density support and scalability, all delivered securely,” said the acting executive for MTN SA’s ICT Centre of Excellence, Vaughn Naidoo.

In addition to predictable and customisable services, MTN said its 5G private networks offer faster data speeds, ultra-low latency, and enhanced security.

“The result is a dependable private network with ultra-reliable low latency communication and high-speed capabilities,” Naidoo said.

“The major benefits of low latency include real-time responsiveness, enhancing needs involving IoT, industrial automation, virtual reality, and augmented reality.”

Naidoo said a cost-benefit analysis would confirm that the operational advantages, security, and ability to deploy new technologies will outweigh investment costs in a 5G private network in the medium to long term.