Vodacom rubbishes speculation about Cape Town headquarters fire

Vodacom has assured that the fire at its Cape Town headquarters was not caused by its rooftop solar panels.

News of the fire broke on the morning of Sunday, 9 July 2023, when people in Century City near the Canal Walk Shopping Centre posted videos and photos of it on social media.

While the images shared online showed the company’s rooftop solar system ablaze, Vodacom cautioned that it still had to investigate the cause.

“It is regrettable that the early speculation concerning the fire that broke out at our offices in Century City on 9 July, pointed to the solar panels on the roof being the primary cause of the blaze,” Vodacom said in a statement on Friday.

Vodacom said the speculation has unfairly cast a bad light on solar energy technology.

“Whilst we are busy finalising the investigation, we felt it prudent to place on record that the preliminary report by the forensic team has ruled out solar technology being the cause of the fire and that it was an electrical fault instead,” stated Vodacom.

“Once the report is finalised, we will issue an updated statement in due course.”

At the time, Vodacom said there were fortunately not many people in the building, given that it was a Sunday.

“The building was evacuated, with no injuries that we are aware of at this stage,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

Vodacom assured the fire would have no impact on its regional or national network operations.

Now read: Vodacom strikes back at battery thieves