South African mobile data prices vs the world

South Africa’s mobile data prices are relatively expensive compared to some other African countries. However, we compare fairly well to the UK, UK, Netherlands, and Germany.

We compared the price of 1GB, 5GB, and 10GB of prepaid mobile data — or the nearest data allocations to these — in South Africa to a range of other countries.

Looking at South Africa, four primary network operators focus on mobile devices: Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain. Cell C also operates in the country but no longer owns its own network.

Vodacom and MTN charge R85 for 1GB of data, while Cell C charges R65.

Telkom offers a 1GB data bundle, with an additional 1GB of Night Surfer data, for R79.

Rain is also a prominent mobile network operator in the country. However, it doesn’t offer prepaid mobile data packages.

It recently launched “Rain One”, a product combining mobile and fixed-wireless plans. It offers uncapped 5G data to a fixed location, free monthly calls, and data for two phones.

It should be noted that this comparison aimed to see how prices compare after a direct currency conversion. It does not compensate for purchasing or earning power.

Rest-of-Africa comparison

Of the African countries compared, Nigeria and Kenya offer the cheapest data bundles, with the price-per-megabyte averaging between R0.01 and R0.02.

They are closely followed by Botswana, where the average price per MB is between R0.03 and R0.05. South Africa takes fourth place.

Namibia is the most expensive among those compared — and by some margin. Average data prices in the country range from R0.02 to R0.11.

However, it should be mentioned that only two mobile network operators — MTC and TN Mobile — listed data bundles applicable to this comparison.

A price comparison of 1GB, 5GB, and 10GB data bundles from South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia, Kenya, and Botswana, is provided in the table below.

Where mobile operators didn’t offer the exact data allocation — 1GB, 5GB, or 10GB — we chose the nearest equivalent, which we have specified in brackets.

South Africa vs Nigeria, Namibia, Kenya, and Botswana Carrier ~1GB Price per MB ~5GB Price per MB ~10GB Price per MB South Africa Vodacom R85.00 R0.09 R349.00 (6GB) R0.06 R469.00 R0.05 MTN R85.00 R0.09 R299.00 R0.06 R469.00 R0.05 Telkom R79.00 R0.08 R314.00 R0.06 R493.00 R0.05 Cell C R65.00 R0.07 R199.00 (6GB) R0.03 R469.00 R0.05 Average R0.08 R0.05 R0.05 Nigeria Globacom – – R50.34 (5.2GB) R0.01 R75.51 (10.8GB) R0.01 Airtel R12.58 R0.01 R50.34 (4GB) R0.01 R125.85 R0.01 MTN R25.17 (1.5GB) R0.02 R50.34 (4GB) R0.01 R75.51 R0.01 Average R0.01 R0.01 R0.01 Namibia MTC R298.21 (1.5GB) R0.20 R447.95 (3GB) R0.15 – – TN Mobile R22.84 R0.02 R101.52 R0.02 R203.04 R0.02 Average R0.11 R0.08 R0.02 Kenya Safaricom R32.98 R0.03 R131.92 (7GB) R0.02 – – Airtel – – R65.96 R0.01 R131.92 (12GB) R0.01 Telkom R6.59 R0.01 R54.05(4GB) R0.01 – – Average R0.02 R0.02 R0.01 Botswana Mascom R96.62 (2GB) R0.05 R138.62 (4.5GB) R0.03 R208.63 (8.5GB) R0.02 BTC R91.01 (2GB) R0.05 R156.83 R0.03 R278.64 R0.03 Average R0.05 R0.03 R0.03

The US, UK, Germany, and the Netherlands

At lower data allocations, South Africa’s mobile network operators offer cheaper data bundles than the UK, US, Germany, and the Netherlands, with the average price per MB of 1GB and 5GB bundles being R0.08 and R0.05, respectively.

In comparison, mobile operators in the UK average R0.38 and R0.11 per MB for 1GB and 5GB bundles, respectively. US carriers charge between R0.09 and R0.10 per MB for similar data allocations.

While the UK is the most expensive for 1GB and 5GB bundles, it was tied first for the cheapest 10GB bundles, with prices averaging R0.04 per MB. This is equal to the average price per MB offered in Germany.

It should be mentioned that this is equivalent to just Three Mobile’s price, as EE and Vodafone don’t list 10GB bundles.

Comparatively, South Africa averages R0.05 per MB for 10GB bundles, while the US and the Netherlands averaged R0.06 per MB.

A price comparison of 1GB, 5GB, and 10GB data bundles from South Africa, the UK, the US, Germany, and the Netherlands, is provided in the table below.

South Africa vs US, UK, Germany, and the Netherlands Carrier ~1GB Price per MB ~5GB Price per MB ~10GB Price per MB South Africa Vodacom R85.00 R0.09 R349.00 (6GB) R0.06 R469.00 R0.05 MTN R85.00 R0.09 R299.00 R0.06 R469.00 R0.05 Telkom R79.00 R0.08 R314.00 R0.06 R493.00 R0.05 Cell C R65.00 R0.07 R199.00 (6GB) R0.03 R469.00 R0.05 Average R0.08 R0.05 R0.05 UK EE R454.18 R0.45 R525.90 R0.11 – – Vodafone R597.45 (2GB) R0.30 R693.04 (6GB) R0.12 – – Three – – R453.87 (4GB) R0.11 R525.53 (12GB) R0.04 Average R0.38 R0.11 R0.04 US T-Mobile R188.00 (2GB) R0.09 R399.95 R0.08 R599.93 R0.06 AT&T – – R599.93 R0.12 R799.44 (15GB) R0.05 Average R0.09 R0.10 R0.06 Germany Deutsche Telekom R205.01 (2GB) R0.10 R308.03 R0.06 R411.05 R0.04 Vodafone R102.83 R0.10 R205.86 (4GB) R0.05 R308.90 (8GB) R0.04 O2 R102.83 R0.10 R473.75 (4GB) R0.12 – – Average R0.10 R0.08 R0.04 Netherlands KPN R206.65 R0.21 R454.64 R0.09 – – T-Mobile R206.65 R0.21 R464.97 (4GB) R0.12 – – Vodafone R185.99 (2GB) R0.09 R392.65 (6GB) R0.07 R599.31 R0.06 Average R0.17 R0.09 R0.06

Now read: Vodacom rubbishes speculation about Cape Town headquarters fire