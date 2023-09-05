MVNO explosion in South Africa

South Africa has seen a swell in mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), with five of the 13 major players in the space entering the market in the past three years.

In addition, one of the country’s challenger mobile network operators (MNOs) no longer operates its own radio access network and became a full MVNO this year.

This left four cellular network infrastructure providers in the country — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain.

Cell C decommissioned its physical radio access network (RAN) as part of an attempted turnaround, including sweeping cost cuts.

With roughly 12.8 million subscribers, Cell C has gone from South Africa’s fourth-biggest MNO to the country’s largest MVNO.

Since Cell C still operates its own core network, it can be classified as South Africa’s only “full MVNO“. It also remains a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), providing services to other MVNOs.

Most MVNOs in South Africa use Cell C’s MVNO platform, including major players like FNB Connect.

Cell C has argued that it is not an MVNO since it still has a radio frequency spectrum licence. However, MTN now fully manages and maintains its cellular network as a “virtual RAN”.

Additionally, only some of Cell C’s customers use the virtual RAN. Its contract subscribers roam on Vodacom’s network, while its prepaid and MVNO customers use the network built by MTN.

Cell C was South Africa’s only MVNE for years and provided services to South Africa’s very first MVNO, Virgin Mobile.

MTN added its first MVNO customer in 2013 — Air Mobile (then Afrihost Mobile). It went on to launch a fully-fledged MVNO platform in 2020.

Afrihost and MTN had built a relationship in the years leading up to the mobile operator’s short-lived acquisition of the ISP.

Since launching its platform, FNB Connect, Melon Mobile, and TFG Connect have been onboarded with MTN. FNB Connect is using Cell C’s network in conjunction with MTN’s.

While this might seem like just a handful, MTN South Africa wholesale head Quintus de Beer told ITWeb the operator had already signed up 30 partners.

MTN is expected to play a key role in the collective market share of MVNOs doubling in the next 2–3 years, as forecasted in the BMIT MVNO Report 2022.

MVNOs differentiate themselves from infrastructure owners in several ways.

A range of businesses — including banks, grocery stores, and clothing outlets — can leverage their large customer bases to expand into mobile services with an MVNO.

Among the banks with MVNOs are Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank. Grocery stores with cellular services include Pick ‘n Pay and Shoprite, while clothing outlets with MVNOs include Mr Price and The Foschini Group (TFG).

There are also several MVNOs in South Africa that are not associated with other businesses — such as UK-based Lycamobile and Me&you Mobile.

The table below is a selection of well-known MVNOs in South Africa, when they were launched, and on which networks they run.

MVNO Launch year Partner network Afrihost Air Mobile 2013 MTN Capitec Connect 2022 Cell C Cell C MNO since 2003, full MVNO since 2023 Cell C (managed and maintained by MTN) FNB Connect 2015 Cell C and MTN Melon Mobile 2023 MTN Mr Price Cellular 2014 Cell C Lycamobile 2017 Cell C Me&you mobile 2015 Cell C Pick n Pay Mobile 2020 Cell C Shoprite K’nect 2022 Cell C Standard Bank Mobile 2018 Cell C TFG Connect 2022 MTN Trace Mobile 2018 Cell C

Running a successful MVNO requires a combination of elements — including smart product structuring to ensure profitability while bringing something new to the table.

Although large companies with primary revenue streams from other sources can afford to make a loss on their mobile division while still using it to help support other areas of the business, smaller providers cannot.

Virgin Mobile is one example of a shuttered South African MVNO that failed to draw the number of subscribers it needed to survive.

One of the biggest MVNO success stories from abroad is upstart Mint Mobile, which was 25% owned by famous Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

In addition to its uncapped mobile data deals, Mint Mobile benefitted from Reynolds’ stardom and comedic marketing techniques.

This helped push the company to a valuation of $1.35 billion (R25.8 billion) when it was bought out by its MVNE T-Mobile.

According to two senior consultants at customer experience technology and services company TTEC, four factors are key to the success of an MVNO:

Powerful sales and distribution network — Be ready to act quickly based on market demands and customer expectations.

Be ready to act quickly based on market demands and customer expectations. Differentiated value proposition — Target untapped consumer sub-segments like travellers, specific professions, ethnic, or religious groups

— Target untapped consumer sub-segments like travellers, specific professions, ethnic, or religious groups Fair deal with mobile network partner — Establish a balanced revenue-sharing model in “pipe” leasing agreement with the MNO.

— Establish a balanced revenue-sharing model in “pipe” leasing agreement with the MNO. Existing customer base — Minimise marketing and additional operating expenditure by tapping into existing customers.

While many of South Africa’s MVNOs don’t publish data on their financial performance, some appear to be doing quite well.

According to former FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper, the operator was profitable as a standalone business by February 2022 after previously not being focused on profit.

Based on the available data, FNB Connect is the second-biggest MVNO in the country (behind Cell C), having amassed over 878,000 subscribers by 2022.

One of its recent accolades is the title of best digital MVNO at the 2022 global MVNO Awards.

Mr Price also recently revealed that its mobile division, which includes MVNO Mr Price Cellular, made R570 million in half a year. However, that includes device sales.

FNB Connect also offers devices on contract and prepaid, and using an FNB Connect SIM provides banking customers with advantages like earning eBucks rewards.

