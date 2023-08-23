eSIM with free mobile data and airtime launched in South Africa

Ignition Group has launched an eSIM on its mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) uConnect and me&you mobile.

“In a strategic move to drive connectivity and bridge the digital divide, Ignition Group’s mobile division has taken a momentous step by offering free eSIMs, as well as access to free data and airtime,” the company stated.

Mobile virtual network enabler MVN-X, is among Ignition’s ecosystem of business units. MVN-X supports Cell C’s MVNO platform, which is used by a large proportion of MVNOs in South Africa.

Unlike major mobile networks that only support in-store eSIM purchases, Ignition will allow prepaid users on uConnect to download their eSIMs.

On me&you, the eSIMs will be focused on contract subscribers.

A complimentary 1GB mobile data and R50 airtime will be rewarded to the customer after downloading and activating their eSIM, which also comes at no cost.

uConnect eSIM users will get the same benefits as regular SIM users on the network — including free airtime as reward for the user’s normal spending behaviour.

For example, they will receive a free 1GB of data when buying a R1,000 Checkers or Pick n Pay voucher.

Payments made through Zapper in the uConnect app will also let subscribers earn 3.5% back in airtime.

Furthermore, spending on a Spot Money account also earns customers 3.5% back in airtime.

Ignition said these benefits mean that it is “entirely realistic” that a uConnect customer never has to pay for airtime again, just by spending money they would spend anyway.

uConnect subscribers can also get free WhatsApp data by playing games and free airtime by watching videos and completing surveys in the uConnect app.

Ignition listed some of the advantages of its eSIMs, including:

Multiple eSIMs (up to 8 on an iPhone) can be installed on one phone, and two can be active at once.

(up to 8 on an iPhone) can be installed on one phone, and two can be active at once. Remote provisioning — Users can download and activate an eSIM remotely, never having to visit a store.

— Users can download and activate an eSIM remotely, never having to visit a store. Always connected — Users can switch between carriers effortlessly to get the best reception wherever they are.

— Users can switch between carriers effortlessly to get the best reception wherever they are. Multiple carriers — Users can install multiple profiles with different carriers, allowing them to switch seamlessly between mobile providers.

— Users can install multiple profiles with different carriers, allowing them to switch seamlessly between mobile providers. Versatile compatibility — eSIMs can be used in all sorts of connected devices: phones, wearables, IoT devices.

— eSIMs can be used in all sorts of connected devices: phones, wearables, IoT devices. Security — eSIMs are more secure, being harder to clone and tamper with.

— eSIMs are more secure, being harder to clone and tamper with. International travel — It’s easy to download a local eSIM when you travel internationally.

Ignition said that providing free eSIMs represented a significant stride towards ensuring that every South African can participate in and benefit from the burgeoning digital economy.

“One of the most transformative aspects of the digital economy in South Africa is its potential to democratise access to information and services,” Ignition stated.

“With an increase in Internet access, especially in rural and underserved areas, people can overcome geographical barriers and access urban and even global markets.”

“This empowers local entrepreneurs to reach a wider customer base and connect with international partners, fostering cross-border trade and innovation.”

MyBroadband checked the uConnect website and uConnect mobile app to see if the eSIMs were available.

After providing a cellphone number, email address, address, and ID number, we received an SMS instructing us to present a code at a Clicks store to collect a SIM. No email arrived.

Now read: These South African networks sell mobile data that never expires