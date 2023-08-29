Vodacom tower company gets name

Vodacom has renamed its standalone tower company to Mast. Previously, it was referred to as “TowerCo”.

MyBroadband caught wind of the name change when managing director Michael Magambo’s name appeared as a speaker on a panel for an event coming up in October.

Magambo was billed as CEO of Mast rather than managing director of Vodacom TowerCo.

TelcoTitans first reported that Vodacom had appointed Magambo last year to head up its tower unit.

Magambo had been at American Tower Uganda for nearly seven years before joining Vodacom, serving as CEO for over three-and-a-half years.

Before that, he was sales and marketing director for Helios Towers in Tanzania.

Vodacom first announced TowerCo in its 2022 first-quarter results.

“The optimisation of assets through sharing is an integral part of Vodacom Group’s strategy called the System of Advantage,” the company stated.

“The separation of our South African tower portfolio into a standalone tower company (TowerCo) business is expected to support this strategic priority by enhancing asset returns, lower costs to communicate and further our ambitions to connect for a better future.”

Queried about TowerCo’s new name, Vodacom confirmed the name change.

“Vodacom has established a separate legal entity for its South African tower assets that is wholly owned by Vodacom Group,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“Initially known as ‘TowerCo,’ the company recently changed its name to Mast Services (Pty) Ltd and has Michael Magambo at its helm.”

Vodacom said Mast is busy developing an independent presence in the market.

“[It] will formally rebrand as part of its official launch in the near future,” Vodacom stated.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) database shows that Mast Services (Pty) Ltd was registered on 25 July 2022 — days after Vodacom first announced TowerCo.

Its directors, including Magambo, were added to the company on 31 August 2022.

Mast’s directors, as per the CIPC, are Andrew Barendse, Roy van Vuuren, Michael Magambo, Sitholizwe Mdlalose, and Refilwe Nkabinde. Neo Masiku is the company secretary.