Blue Label Telecoms reports that Cell C’s revenue declined by 10.9% from R13.3 billion to R11.9 billion.

At the same time, Cell C’s after-tax profits swung from a R2.4 billion loss to a R4.6 billion profit — an increase of 289%.

Blue Label didn’t directly provide context for the massive swings in Cell C’s reported profit. However, its results for this period included the impacts of the recapitalisation deal that saw the company’s creditors take a substantial haircut on their debt.

Cell C’s secured lenders had two options:

Take an 80% haircut and receive 20c to the rand in cash.

Reinvest the payout and receive 55c debt in Cell C to the rand, equating to a 45% haircut.

As part of the recapitalisation, Blue Label’s shareholding in Cell C increased from 45% to 63.19%.

However, the company explains at some length in its annual financial statements that it only has 49.53% voting rights associated with its shareholding.

“When applying the equity method to investments in associates, the carrying amount is increased or decreased to recognise the investor’s share of the associate’s profit or loss since the date of acquisition,” Blue Label states.

“An investor’s interest in an associate is determined solely on the basis of existing ownership interests and does not reflect the possible exercise or conversion of potential voting rights or other derivatives, unless they currently give the investor access to returns associated with an ownership interest.”

As a result of transactions concluded as part of Cell C’s recapitalisation, Blue Label subsidiary The Prepaid Company has an additional 13.66% interest in the mobile network provider but without the corresponding voting rights.

This additional shareholding is subject to certain caps, being the amounts to be repaid in respect of the loans from The Prepaid Company.

“The caps have not become effective as yet. Therefore, since the date of the recapitalisation the [Blue Label Group] has equity accounted 63.19% of the earnings of Cell C,” it said.

As a result, Blue Label reported that its share of Cell C’s profits was R1.8 billion.

This is not 63.19% of Cell C’s stated profits. Blue Label explained it would resume recognising its share of the profits only after its share equals the share of past accumulated losses it had not recognised.

Taking the difference between 63.19% of R4,630,809,000 and R1,838,337,000 indicates that Blue Label had previously not recognised just under R1.1 billion of its share of the losses.

Blue Label also provided the following note regarding the difference between its financial year-end on 31 May and Cell C’s financial year-end on 31 December:

“Where the financial year differs from the Group’s year-end of 31 May, special purpose accounts are prepared to coincide with the Group’s reporting period. These special purpose accounts are adjusted for the Group’s equity-accounted adjustments.”

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes told journalists on Monday that the company is in the process of aligning its books with Blue Label’s year-end.