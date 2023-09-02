Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub receives honorary doctorate

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub was honoured with a Doctor of Philosophy in Management Sciences (Business Administration) from the Central University of Technology.

The university said they bestowed Joosub with an honorary doctorate degree for his achievements and impact on the corporate landscape.

“Shameel Joosub has been a critical figure in the company’s transformation since 2012,” the Central University of Technology said.

“With extensive business and telecommunications experience, he has held senior positions in Vodacom South Africa and Vodafone Spain.”

Shameel already holds an honours degree in accounting science, an MBA from the University of Southern Queensland, and an advanced management program certificate from Harvard University.

“Joosub is committed to driving change in the telecommunications industry and leveraging Vodacom’s capabilities to impact communities positively,” the university said.

“He prioritises maintaining a diverse working environment and supporting gender empowerment, promoting female participation in STEM, and fighting gender-based violence.”

“Joosub’s business acumen and administration skills have positioned the Vodacom group ahead of competitors and allowed it to stay ahead of economic challenges.”

His expertise is expected to benefit CUT’s potential to become a leading African university of technology and shape the future through innovation.

Joosub said he has a vision for the future where everyone has Internet access.

He also emphasised the importance of innovations and partnerships to achieve this goal, highlighting the significance of inclusion in the IT sector and women’s empowerment in STEM fields.

“Today, we want to create and make it possible for everyone to access the Internet. Every day, we’re creating innovations to achieve this model, including accessibility to the Internet,” he said.

“We are also expanding efforts that encourage inclusivity in IT fields. Our co-pilot programme advocates including women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics studies.”

Joosub shared valuable lessons he has learned along his journey, including that hard work and determination can lead to success, regardless of one’s origins.

He advised graduates to push the boundaries, strive for personal growth, giving back to the less fortunate, and cherish relationships.

He also acknowledged the role of faith and grace in one’s journey, continually striving for excellence and raising the bar in everything.

He expressed special gratitude to those who recognised his potential while he was still young and provided him with the opportunities to grow his career.