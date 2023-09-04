5G network infrastructure leaders in South Africa

South African mobile network operators get their 5G network infrastructure from some of the major players in the industry, including Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, and ZTE.
These companies provide the equipment necessary for mobile operators in the country to run their networks. ZTE is also a significant player in the industry, but it currently lags slightly behind the rest.
The choice of network infrastructure vendor is critical for mobile operators, as they can significantly impact their networks’ performance.
However, it should be noted that factors other than radio vendor equipment choice impact network performance, including core architecture, backhaul capacity, and network optimisation.
In South Africa, most mobile network operators use a combination of equipment from different vendors, with Telkom being the only operator that uses one — namely, Huawei.
Vodacom and Rain use Huawei and Nokia equipment, while MTN combines Huawei, Ericsson, and ZTE’s network equipment.
Huawei’s dominance doesn’t only translate to increased 5G speeds.
The latest MyBroadband Speed Test data revealed that Huawei’s gear provides the fastest 4G and 5G network speeds in South Africa.
It is also a dominant choice among South Africa’s network operators as the only manufacturer used by all four cellular network infrastructure operators.
Across more than 95,000 speed tests performed on the MyBroadband Speed Test Android app since 1 January 2023, Vodacom customers covered by Huawei equipment achieved an average 5G download speeds of 268.20Mbps.
The results were as follows:
- First place: Huawei (Vodacom) — 268.20Mbps
- Second place: Nokia (Vodacom) — 245.41Mbps
- Third place: Huawei (MTN) — 212.51Mbps
- Fourth place: Ericsson (MTN) — 210.00Mbps
- Fifth place: Huawei (Telkom) — 203.65Mbps
- Sixth place: ZTE (MTN) — 193.78Mbps
Huawei also took the top spot for the highest average 4G speeds but on MTN’s network rather than Vodacom’s.
Regarding 4G speeds, speed test data from over 300,000 Android mobile tests revealed that MTN customers covered by Huawei equipment recorded the highest average download speeds at 80.80Mbps.
The results were as follows:
- First place: MTN (Huawei) — 80.80Mbps
- Second place: ZTE (MTN) — 72.04Mbps
- Third place: Ericsson (MTN) — 69.64Mbps
- Fourth place: Huawei (Vodacom) — 65.34Mbps
- Fifth place: Nokia (Vodacom) — 51.80Mbps
- Sixth place: Huawei (Telkom) — 24.30Mbps
- Seventh place: Huawei (Rain) — 19.47Mbps
- Eighth place: Nokia (Rain) — 12.60Mbps
While performing relatively well, ZTE’s equipment fell behind in the 5G speed test results, and according to Gartner Peer Insights, it is lagging behind the rest.
Huawei has a review score of 4.7 out of five across six ratings, Ericsson has a score of four across eight ratings, and Nokia has a score of 4.6 across six ratings.
ZTE, on the other hand, has yet to receive a score on the research firm’s platform, as it has no reviews yet.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.