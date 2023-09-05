MTN announces new chief enterprise business officer and channels executive

MTN South Africa has appointed Tumi Chamayou as chief enterprise business officer and Ernest Galelekile as executive for channels in commercial operations.

Chamayou’s appointment is effective 1 October, while Galelekile’s was effective from 1 September 2023.

Chamayou is currently the group executive for MTN’s Enterprise Business Unit after joining that team in 2018 as general manager for large enterprise sales.

Before joining MTN, Chamayou was a management consultant at Egon Zehnder’s technology and telecommunications, private equity, and family business advisory practices.

Prior to Egon Zehnder, she was vice president at Ericsson Sub-Saharan Africa, covering 43 countries in the region.

During her ten years at Ericsson, Chamayou led various other global and regional roles, including running the business and network consulting and services business in West Africa, and the business advisory services for Sub-Saharan Africa.

She also led the consulting and system integrator business for Eastern & Central Europe based in Sweden and later France, covering Scandinavian, Russian, and CIS countries.

Galelekile previously held various leadership roles within the MTN Group and MTN South Africa.

As the executive for channels in commercial operations, Galelekile will oversee the strategic development and management of distribution channels across the organisation.

He has previously served as the general manager of KwaZulu-Natal regional operations and held key roles at Nedbank, SAB Miller, and Unilever.

“Ernest and Tumi’s appointments reflect our commitment to fostering internal talent and harnessing the expertise of individuals who understand the intricacies of our industry,” said MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

