What’s Next – Infobip’s Brighton Chidoma explains why RCS is better than SMS

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Infobip’s Senior Client Success Executive, Brighton Chidoma, discusses the benefits of RCS (Rich Communication Services) over SMS.

Chidoma is an experienced software development executive and digital marketing expert who is passionate about customer success management.

He began his career as an Account Relationship Manager at HiSide Events in 2012 before taking on the role of Key Account Manager at Databuild.

In 2018, Chidoma joined Everlytic as a Business Development Executive responsible for communication, customer retention and engagement.

Chidoma then joined Infobip in 2021 as the Senior Customer Growth Executive, where he drives businesses to new heights by helping them connect seamlessly with customers through their preferred communication channels.

Interview with Brighton Chidoma

In this interview, Chidoma talks about Infobip’s RCS offering.

He explains what RCS is, what benefits it offers, and why it is better than SMS.

Chidoma then unpacks how Infobip integrates RCS into its customer experience strategy.

Finally, Chidoma tells viewers which smartphones can support RCS and what happens if a device doesn’t offer support for the communication service.

The full interview with Infobip’s Brighton Chidoma is embedded below.